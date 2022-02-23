River Murray junior netball competition revamped to maximise inclusion

news, local-news,

A NEW strategic approach aiming to secure the long term sustainability of the River Murray Netball Association will see a revamped junior competition in 2022. The River Murray Netball Association grading committee has thrown out the traditional age grades in junior competition which will be replaced with new intermediate, junior and sub-junior grades. The changes will see the 17 and under, 15 and under division one and two grades combine and be called Intermediate 1, 2 and 3. The 13 and under division one and two grades will now be called junior 1 and 2. The 11 and under and minis grade will now combine and be sub junior 1, 2 and 3. Sub junior 3 - the old minis grade - will be for competition points and include finals. River Murray Netball Association president Denise Edwards said the decision was made to maximise participation in each grade as some previous age groups were likely to not have viable numbers. "Over the past seasons we have been monitoring the number of both junior and senior players committed to the beginning of each season, with concerns around the smaller clubs being expected to fill senior grades out of their player skill level capacity and junior grades-divisions having enough teams to ensure a viable competition within each grade," she said. "There has been much discussion and often scrutiny around the previous grading model, so it was decided that a change was imminent. "By renaming the grades we have allowed the flexibility which will enable more kids to play; where otherwise there would not have been a grade for them." Edwards said there were three clubs with high 17 and under numbers for this season, which meant they could fill two teams. "Under the current system there would only be opportunity for each club to submit one team which meant that they either played the girls in a senior grade - which again isn't possible for any clubs already carrying a full contingent of senior teams," she said. She said clubs have identified lower numbers in 15 and under grades, meaning there was not enough teams to form two viable grades of 15 and under players\ Edwards said by renaming the grades intermediate 1, 2 and 3 all girls who were set for the 15 and 17 groups were able trial and play according to their abilities within the grades. "Under this system it was realised that a viable competition would be possible based on current player numbers from clubs," she said. "Junior 1 and junior 2 will still represent our 13s age group - which has strong numbers within all clubs, and sub-juniors 1, 2, 3 will cater for our youngest players. Edwards said clubs were consulted prior to an independent grading committee being formed and the committee was given the 'green light' to begin with full autonomy over the process. "Each stage was sent back to clubs for feedback before adapting, and we now have documentation which can be reviewed at the end of the season and 'tweeked' if required," Edwards said. "So far the feedback has been extremely positive, and whilst we are still finalising aspects of the new process it has been agreed that changes were necessary in order to keep our association moving forward." The current senior netball grades are also being reviewed. "Due to lower senior numbers in some clubs, and more than required numbers in others the senior competition is currently also being looked at, however I am unable to comment at this time," Edwards said. "Clubs are asked to finalise their team nominations and player lists by Friday, February 25, so we will have a better indication on what needs to occur for season 2022." She said the priority was to place as many players on court as possible. River Murray Netball Association vice president Kerry Swan - who was the a driving force in grading discussions - said the review of grading focused the key principles for change which have been endorsed by all clubs. "Most importantly, what is exciting about the changes (new model) are that they ensure that any girl/woman wanting to play netball can be accommodated equally in the larger clubs and the smaller clubs," she said.

