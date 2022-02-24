Police, Crime Stoppers target illegal guns in Murray Bridge

news, local-news,

CRIME Stoppers SA and South Australian Police representatives were in Murray Bridge today, February 24, in support of the National Firearms Amnesty. Crime Stoppers SA chief executive officer Nigel Smart was joined by Sergeant Karen Newman at the Murray Bridge Marketplace at a pop-up stall asking people living in and around the Murraylands to share what they know about illegal guns . They also presented an opportunity for residents to safely surrender any firearms they may have, without penalty. Crime Stoppers has partnered with SA Police to raise awareness the campaign, which builds on the success of a national firearms amnesty promotion last year that led to more than 11,000 guns surrendered or seized. Mr Smart said with an estimated 260,000 unregistered guns across the nation, all South Australians should think about how they would feel if they stayed silent about an illegal gun which was then used to harm or kill someone. "South Australia is certainly not immune from the devastating impacts that come with having illegal firearms in the hands of criminals. We have seen the tragic loss of life and severe injuries that occur when people turn a blind eye and allow illegal firearms to remain in the community," Mr Smart said. "The demand for illegal firearms is driven by organised crime groups right through to low level individual criminals, who want and use firearms to protect their interests, threaten and intimidate and commit violent acts." "If you suspect that someone has an illegal gun, share what you know with Crime Stoppers before it is too late. Report safely without the need to say who you are, get involved, or put yourself at risk of harm." During the three-month campaign, a range of community engagement and promotional events in regional and metropolitan communities across South Australia will encourage people to share what they know about illegal guns, and to safely surrender any they may have in their possession. - Details: To share information about an unregistered or illegal gun, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a tip online here. Being caught with an unregistered or illegal firearm outside of amnesty conditions could result in a significant fine, imprisonment and a criminal record. More information about how and where to surrender unwanted, unregistered and illegal firearms can be found here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/494f2abf-f8c6-4627-8a0d-d870661dd884.JPG/r156_213_2591_1589_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Police, Crime Stoppers target illegal guns in Murray Bridge