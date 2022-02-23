Bold vision becoming reality as Sturt Reserve revamp continues

news, local-news,

THE on-going redevelopment of Murray Bridge's premier riverfront location was celebrated on Wednesday, February 23 as the Rural City marked the completion of Stage 1 of the Sturt Reserve redevelopment; the Recreation Precinct. The upgrades and improvements to the riverfront at Murray Bridge is seeing Sturt Reserve transform, become a centre of activity and a powerful source for community pride, according to Mayor Brenton Lewis. The Recreation Precinct now boasts the Murray Bridge Regional Rowing Centre, a memorial to the town's famous Murray Cods Olympic team, the Trail Head and a new community shelter and the Rural City reports works on the precinct were completed on time and on budget prior to Australia Day. The completion of precinct is just the first stage of the larger $34 million riverfront redevelopment long term project, which will be rolled out in stages over the coming years. The plan divides Sturt Reserve into four precincts; Recreation, Tourism and History, Play and Accommodation/vents. Rural City of Murray Bridge general manager of assets and infrastructure Heather Barclay led the celebrations on Wednesday and said work had began on the Sturt Reserve recreation precinct in 2019. "Our focus for this area is on rowing and the home of South Australian rowing ... the competition of this precinct has seen a new regional rowing centre and rowing launch facilities delivered together with a memorial to the Murray Cods," she said. "Significant landscaping and community infrastructure has been installed including the recently finalised shelter that I stand under today." "The design of this shelter draws on the Murray Bridge form and the history of this place as a hub and major in-land port for paddle steamers and barges carrying produce from stations and farms to transit points down river." "I'm very proud to see this project come to life." Member for Barker Tony Pasin paid tribute to the Rural City of Murray Bridge for their vision to turn Sturt Reserve into the crown jewel of the town. "Every community needs a social capital focal point and Sturt Reserve is Murray Bridge's ... it's your town square," he said. "For many generations post the paddle steam era (Sturt Reserve) was the backyard; it was the place you put the cinerator, the place you buried your trash but it sits on the river in such a beautiful location and really does need to be celebrated as your town square," he said. "This $3 million Sturt Reserve Recreation Precinct Project was supported by the Federal Government via a funding grant of $1.35 million from the Federal Government's Building Better Regions Fund. "This project delivered economic benefits through the use of local suppliers and contractors and delivered important employment outcomes, supporting 16 jobs during construction, and another four ongoing jobs." Mr Pasin said. "I pride myself on being able to deliver projects that make the Murraylands an even better place to live, work and raise a family. "The riverfront at Murray Bridge truly is transforming into a first-class leisure destination. I look forward to seeing further projects completed this year." So far, the Rural City of Murray Bridge's riverfront projects have attracted more than $6 million in Federal funding. Just last week work on the History and Tourism Precinct won $1.5 million as part of the Federal Government's Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program. Mayor Brenton Lewis said the redevelopment of the riverfront would transform the heart of the town and establish Murray Bridge as a destination of choice to live, work, invest and play. "The Riverfront Redevelopment is the result of extensive research, public engagement and planning," he said. "For years our community has dreamed of a vibrant riverfront and now, in partnership with Federal and the State Governments, the Rural City of Murray Bridge is in a position to put its vision into action," he said. "The redevelopment of the riverfront at Murray Bridge will see Sturt Reserve transform, become a centre of activity and a powerful source for community pride. The completed works will set the scene for the significant transformation of Murray Bridge and establish it as a destination of choice to live, work, invest, do business, study and holiday." The Next stage of the Sturt Reserve Redevelopment is developing the History and Tourism Precinct.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/5c07ba0f-32f4-47c7-9a0e-ff8e5ddd5a9b.JPG/r9_0_2986_1682_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg