Police appealing for information in connection with a fatal crash at Sedan

UPDATE: Police are appealing for information in connection with a fatal crash at Sedan on Wednesday. February 23, 2022. About 9.45pm on Wednesday 23 February, police and emergency services were called to Halfway House Road after reports of a man lying on the road.Patrols attended and located a deceased man, a 70-year-old from Angas Valley, on the side of the road. Major Crash officers attended the scene and believe the man was a victim of a hit run crash. Investigators are wishing to speak with anyone who may have been travelling north on Halfway House Road between Sedan and the Sturt Highway between 8.15pm and 9.45pm that evening. The circumstances of the crash indicate that the driver of vehicle may not know they have been involved in the crash. - Details: Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au. You can remain anonymous.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/aa1a9483-bf6f-4214-a4df-4f624e017a3f.jpg/r1_0_597_337_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg