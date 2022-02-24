news, local-news,

RIVERLAND Police have recently conducted several searches across the region with cannabis, methamphetamine and weapons found at three separate properties. On Friday, February 11 police searched an address at Cadell. They located a sophisticated hydroponic cannabis operation with three grow rooms including an underground bunker. Police seized 30 cannabis plants, a large quantity of dried cannabis material and various prescribed equipment. A 59-year-old man from the property was reported for cultivating a commercial quantity of cannabis, trafficking a controlled drug, possessing prescribed equipment and diverting the electricity supply. He will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date. On Sunday 13 February, police searched a house on Smith Drive, Waikerie and located about 10 grams of methamphetamine, two cannabis plants, cash, two slingshots and drug paraphernalia. A 41-year-old man from the property was reported for trafficking a controlled drug, cultivating cannabis for sale/supply, possessing prohibited weapons and possessing an explosive device. He will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date. On Wednesday, February 16 police searched another house at Cadell and located 10 cannabis plants growing on the property. A 50-year-old man from the property was reported for cultivating cannabis, possessing prescribed equipment and hindering police. A 19-year-old man from the property was also reported for cultivating cannabis and hindering police. Both will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date. - Details: Anyone with information about the manufacture, sale and possession of illegal drugs is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au You can remain anonymous.

Drugs seized in Cadell, Waikerie