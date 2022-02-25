Mannum community groups band together for progress

news, local-news,

A COMMUNITY planning workshop in Mannum will see town leaders, sporting groups and other clubs band together to set plans to improve facilities and services. John Illingworth, who is the Nationals candidate for Hammond for the upcoming election - met with members of the Mid Murray Council and Mannum sporting group representatives ahead of the upcoming Mannum Community Association's Strategic Planning Workshop. The workshop will see DELTA Training director Hans van Bavel - who has worked extensively with volunteer sporting clubs and community groups - independently facilitate a planning process to develop our draft strategic plan. Mr Illingworth met with the members who who be a part of the workshop on Thursday, February 24 and said he would be actively engaged in the process. "In the near future, I will be working with several selected community organisations at the Mannum Community Association's Strategic Planning Workshop, which will focus on the next three to five years," he said. "Facilities are old and lack appropriate toilet and shower facilities ... they are in dire need of an upgrade, but nothing is on the horizon - unlike Tailem Bend and Victor Harbor. "In order to improve facilities and services and to meet future challenges, it is important that the community continue to progress to influence their long term direction in a practical way." Mr Illingworth said areas of strategic focus upon which the planning activity will be based are:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/f8134a6b-635e-4ac0-a09f-e6daff0dfa6f.jpg/r311_82_1667_848_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg