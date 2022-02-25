New bulk-billing services for Lameroo patients

news, local-news,

PAITIENTS in Lameroo can now visit their local hospital to access GP consultation and a range of bulk-billed primary health care services. Medicare Benefits Schedule (MBS) payments will be able to be claim for a range of services at the Mallee Medical Practice at Lameroo through a funding boost provided by the Federal Government. The Lameroo practice will join the Northern Yorke Peninsula Health Service at Wallaroo and the Ceduna District Health Service as new eligible sites, put forward by the SA Government and agreed by the Federal Government. Federal Regional Health Minister Dr David Gillespie said the three services support a significant number of people living not only in, but around these rural communities. SA Minister for Health and Wellbeing Stephen Wade said the initiative would increase primary care services available for rural patients and help to keep those services sustainable. "The challenge of sustaining rural health services is no secret, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic," Minister Wade said. "This is an innovative service model and once operational, will be the first time we have used it in South Australia." Member for Barker Tony Pasin said he recently hosted a community meeting in this area and received feedback that patients had difficulties in accessing bulk-billing care. "This is just another measure the Federal Government is using to improve access to care for patients in my area," Mr Pasin said. "Rural and regional patients deserve to have access to healthcare just like the major cities. I know this will be of great benefit to many patients." Mr Pasin said. Under the initiative, South Australia must reinvest at least 70 per cent of the MBS funds in new services and improvements at approved eligible sites or outreach services. Reinvestment of rebates into primary care services and providing incentives to doctors and other health professionals will attract them to live and work in the more remote parts of the state. Rebates are reinvested according to local community needs and may include after hours and emergency primary care, locum support, mental health support services, allied health, nursing and midwifery support services, professional development and new equipment to better deliver primary care. Reinvestment decisions are made using local governance arrangements. In 2020-21, eligible sites collectively received approximately $16.2 million in additional revenue to improve access to primary care services in their communities.

