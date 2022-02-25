Family entertainment, walk-in appointments at Murray Bridge vaccination clinic this weekend

news, local-news,

THE Murray Bridge Wellness and Lifestyle Centre COVID-19 vaccination clinic will host what SA Health is dubbing a 'Super Family Walk-In Weekend'. On Saturday, February 26 and Sunday, February 27, SA Health COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the state will offer walk-in appointments for South Australians to receive the COVID-19 vaccine - no bookings required. There will be family entertainment and giveaways, including tickets to the Adelaide Fringe, at the clinics. Attendees are reminded to be patient on the day as you may need to wait, and remember to bring a mask and your Medicare care (or photo ID). Children aged 5 to 15 require a parent or legal guardian to attend their appointment with them. -Details: For information on the COVID vaccine, visit www.covidvaccine.sa.gov.au

