A community golf day that aims to raise funds for people living with a disability from across the Murraylands will be in full swing this week. Community Living Australia, a local not-for-profit organisation will hold their annual Charity Golf Day on Friday, March 4 at the Murray Bridge Golf Club. The day raises money to help support over 500 children and adults living with a disability from across the Murraylands Community and wider South Australia. Community Living Australia's Community Engagement and Fundraising Officer, Sonia Hein said the day will be jam-packed full of activities all for a great cause. "To start the day, a light welcome breakfast will be served over tea and coffee, players are welcomed by the Golf Club Manager who explains the competition and rules of the day with tee off at 9am," Ms Hein said. "The competition is finished once all teams have completed the 18 holes with BBQ lunch cooked and served by the Murray Bridge Rotary Club. "There will be a raffle with over $2,500 worth of prizes and the winners will be announced by our major sponsor and CEO. Players are invited to stay and network after the event closes. "Teams can register online, all information is on our Facebook page, or contact us directly." The money raised will go toward a great cause and as COVID hindered previous years, there is a lot of excitement for this year's return. "Community Living Australia supports people with a disability in the local community by providing a range of personalised services that help them live their daily life, achieve their goals and live as independently as possible," Ms Hein said. "Before COVID the golf day drew a lot of interest from local businesses and golfers of all skill levels, and was our largest annual fundraising event. "Combine that with perfect March weather, a BBQ lunch and the social atmosphere, it's a great day to get involved in and network with like-minded businesses, something we have all missed out on in the last few years." If you're looking to participate and help raise funds for an excellent cause, but are a little nervous about the old golf swing, there's no need to worry. Unless you're playing to win. "Everyone is welcome and being a good golfer does help, if you want to win!" Ms Hein said. "However, being a four person Ambrose style competition means all skill levels can have a go with the best shot of the hole played each time so it is fun for everyone. "The event would not be possible without our local business partners who support the event through sponsorship and donations, it would not be possible for not-for-profit organisations to coordinate such events without these important contributions. "Costa Group has been supporting us for the last three Charity Golf Day events and is once again our major sponsor. We're excited for an excellent day out on the course." For more information on Community Living Australia, please visit www.claust.com.au. Or please call 8536 5888.

