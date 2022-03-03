Discover what's on in the Murraylands
Title fight
Murray Bridge Speedway
Fri-Sat, March 4-5, Kennett Rd, Murray Bridge: Aust Wingless Sprints Championship Title, http://www.speedwaytickets.com.au, more information - www.murraybridgespeedway.com/
It's showtime
Mannum Show
Saturday, March 5, Mannum Showgrounds, 11am-6pm. Exhibitions, parade, pageant, displays, entertainment, food and drink, and much more. For information https://www.facebook.com/Mannum-Show-168490566512153/
Magic Millions
Murray Bridge Racing Club
Saturday, March 5, 11.30am-5pm, Gifford Hill, Murray Bridge, full Magic Millions race card, food and drink facilities, betting and more. More information - https://www.countryracingsa.com.au/
Grab a bargain
Mannum Riverside Markets
Sunday, March 6, Arnold Park, Mannum, 9am-2pm, plenty of stalls, arts and crafts, food and drink, entertainment; for more information www.facebook.com/mannumriversidemarkets
Revving it up
Murray Bridge Cars and Coffee
Sunday, March 6, Wharf Precinct carpark, Sturt Reserve, Murray Bridge, 8am-10am, hot and cold drinks, food available, more information https://m.facebook.com/Cars-and-Coffee-Murray-Bridge-1069698036500280
On song
U3A Vocalize
Sunday session, Murray Bridge library, South Tce, 2pm-3pm; go along and enjoy the voices of the University of the Third Age. For information phone 8539 1175
For bookworms
Friends of the Murray Bridge Library Book Sale
Friday, March 18, Murray Bridge Library, South Tce, 10am-2pm. Visit the library foyer and grab a bargain!
Show fun
Mt Pleasant Show
Saturday, March 19, Talunga Park, Melrose St, 9am-5pm, plenty of events, sideshow attractions, competitions, food and drink available, for more information https://www.mtpleasantshow.com.au/
And they're off...
Murray Bridge Greyhound Cup
Sunday, March 20, Murray Bridge Greyhound Racing Club, Murray Bridge East, gates open 4.30pm, entry free with gold coin donation to MB CFS, food and drink available, free entertainment for kids; more information www.murraybridgegreyhounds.com.au
Great family fun
Murraylands Fair
Sunday, April 24, Sturt Reserve, 10am-3pm. Goods, arts and crafts, food stalls and so much more. For information, www.facebook.com/murraylandsfair
