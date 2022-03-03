Discover what's on in the Murraylands

news, local-news,

Title fight Murray Bridge Speedway Fri-Sat, March 4-5, Kennett Rd, Murray Bridge: Aust Wingless Sprints Championship Title, http://www.speedwaytickets.com.au, more information - www.murraybridgespeedway.com/ It's showtime Mannum Show Saturday, March 5, Mannum Showgrounds, 11am-6pm. Exhibitions, parade, pageant, displays, entertainment, food and drink, and much more. For information https://www.facebook.com/Mannum-Show-168490566512153/ Magic Millions Murray Bridge Racing Club Saturday, March 5, 11.30am-5pm, Gifford Hill, Murray Bridge, full Magic Millions race card, food and drink facilities, betting and more. More information - https://www.countryracingsa.com.au/ Grab a bargain Mannum Riverside Markets Sunday, March 6, Arnold Park, Mannum, 9am-2pm, plenty of stalls, arts and crafts, food and drink, entertainment; for more information www.facebook.com/mannumriversidemarkets Revving it up Murray Bridge Cars and Coffee Sunday, March 6, Wharf Precinct carpark, Sturt Reserve, Murray Bridge, 8am-10am, hot and cold drinks, food available, more information https://m.facebook.com/Cars-and-Coffee-Murray-Bridge-1069698036500280 On song U3A Vocalize Sunday session, Murray Bridge library, South Tce, 2pm-3pm; go along and enjoy the voices of the University of the Third Age. For information phone 8539 1175 For bookworms Friends of the Murray Bridge Library Book Sale Friday, March 18, Murray Bridge Library, South Tce, 10am-2pm. Visit the library foyer and grab a bargain! Show fun Mt Pleasant Show Saturday, March 19, Talunga Park, Melrose St, 9am-5pm, plenty of events, sideshow attractions, competitions, food and drink available, for more information https://www.mtpleasantshow.com.au/ And they're off... Murray Bridge Greyhound Cup Sunday, March 20, Murray Bridge Greyhound Racing Club, Murray Bridge East, gates open 4.30pm, entry free with gold coin donation to MB CFS, food and drink available, free entertainment for kids; more information www.murraybridgegreyhounds.com.au Great family fun Murraylands Fair Sunday, April 24, Sturt Reserve, 10am-3pm. Goods, arts and crafts, food stalls and so much more. For information, www.facebook.com/murraylandsfair EVENT LISTING WHAT'S ON Details: editor.mvstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Discover what's on in the Murraylands