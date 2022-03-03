  1. Home
Discover what's on in the Murraylands

Local News
Get ready to enjoy a day at the Mannum and Mt Pleasant shows.

Title fight

Murray Bridge Speedway

Fri-Sat, March 4-5, Kennett Rd, Murray Bridge: Aust Wingless Sprints Championship Title, http://www.speedwaytickets.com.au, more information - www.murraybridgespeedway.com/

It's showtime

Mannum Show

Saturday, March 5, Mannum Showgrounds, 11am-6pm. Exhibitions, parade, pageant, displays, entertainment, food and drink, and much more. For information https://www.facebook.com/Mannum-Show-168490566512153/

Magic Millions

Murray Bridge Racing Club

Saturday, March 5, 11.30am-5pm, Gifford Hill, Murray Bridge, full Magic Millions race card, food and drink facilities, betting and more. More information - https://www.countryracingsa.com.au/

Grab a bargain

Mannum Riverside Markets

Sunday, March 6, Arnold Park, Mannum, 9am-2pm, plenty of stalls, arts and crafts, food and drink, entertainment; for more information www.facebook.com/mannumriversidemarkets

Enjoy a coffee and check out the cars in Murray Bridge.

Revving it up

Murray Bridge Cars and Coffee

Sunday, March 6, Wharf Precinct carpark, Sturt Reserve, Murray Bridge, 8am-10am, hot and cold drinks, food available, more information https://m.facebook.com/Cars-and-Coffee-Murray-Bridge-1069698036500280

On song

U3A Vocalize

Sunday session, Murray Bridge library, South Tce, 2pm-3pm; go along and enjoy the voices of the University of the Third Age. For information phone 8539 1175

For bookworms

Friends of the Murray Bridge Library Book Sale

Friday, March 18, Murray Bridge Library, South Tce, 10am-2pm. Visit the library foyer and grab a bargain!

Show fun

Mt Pleasant Show

Saturday, March 19, Talunga Park, Melrose St, 9am-5pm, plenty of events, sideshow attractions, competitions, food and drink available, for more information https://www.mtpleasantshow.com.au/

Everyone loves a market day - checkout the Mannum Riverside Market.

And they're off...

Murray Bridge Greyhound Cup

Sunday, March 20, Murray Bridge Greyhound Racing Club, Murray Bridge East, gates open 4.30pm, entry free with gold coin donation to MB CFS, food and drink available, free entertainment for kids; more information www.murraybridgegreyhounds.com.au

Great family fun

Murraylands Fair

Sunday, April 24, Sturt Reserve, 10am-3pm. Goods, arts and crafts, food stalls and so much more. For information, www.facebook.com/murraylandsfair

Details: editor.mvstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au.