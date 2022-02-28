Fringe comes to Murray Bridge

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Happy Monday, folks! It was a big weekend full of festivities in the Murraylands with the start of the Murray Bridge Fringe Festival. The Standard's photographer William Bailey was out and about taking in the action and you can see his photos when they are posted on our website later today. At Mannum, a community planning workshop will see town leaders, sporting groups and other clubs band together to set plans to improve facilities and services. John Illingworth, who is the Nationals candidate for Hammond for the upcoming election - met with members of the Mid Murray Council and Mannum sporting group representatives ahead of the upcoming Mannum Community Association's Strategic Planning Workshop. In the Mallee, patients at Lameroo can now visit their local hospital to access GP consultation and a range of bulk-billed primary health care services. Medicare Benefits Schedule (MBS) payments will be able to be claim for a range of services at the Mallee Medical Practice at Lameroo through a funding boost provided by the Federal Government. Making front page news last week was a story about the Murraylands' booming property market. However, with increased home buyers and the Murray Bridge population growing, finding a rental property is still very difficult. We spoke to the Rural City of Murray Bridge about future city structure planning which is set to identify further land for housing development. See these stories and many, many more online at www.murrayvalleystandard.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/75ee10dc-f859-4252-8ff0-6f79c85f35e2.jpg/r0_149_640_511_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg