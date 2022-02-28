Obituary: Vale, Maxine Lane

news, local-news,

Members of Murray Bridge Handspinners and Weavers Guild are mourning the passing of long time member Maxine Lane. Maxine joined the Guild in the early years, when the venue was upstairs in the Railway Station. She was instrumental in the Guild moving to a rented room in Jose Street. When the opportunity arose for the Guild to purchase that building, she was a driving force, actively helping to raise the money to pay the building in full in just four years. As other craft groups began to use the Jose Street premises, Maxine became very active in the Bobbin Lace Group and the Card Making Group. It seemed that there was no craft that Maxine did not excel at. Her knowledge and ability were most generously shared with all members who wished to learn. Over the years, Maxine was a most enthusiastic member. Exhibitions and Fashion Parades were held at the Murray Bridge Town Hall on many occasions. The Guild participated several times in "Back to back" competitions, where the wool begins the day on a sheep's back, and ends the day being worn by someone. Maxine participated gleefully in all of these events, including being a member of the winning team the year that Murray Bridge Guild won. She was also responsible for ringing Ian "Macca" MacNamara and inviting him to come and see the Back to Back in action. To everyone's amazement, he accepted the invitation, and arrived as large as life on the day. He still mentions the Back to Back on his program from time to time. After many years of taking on several different committee positions, teaching people to spin, knit, crochet, and more with great patience, and helping out with just about every job that needed to be done, Maxine was thrilled to be presented with Life Membership in recognition of all she did for the Guild. Her friendship was valued by many members. Rest in Peace Maxine.

