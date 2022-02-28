Coonalpyn pool upgrades celebrated at re-opening

news, local-news,

THE popular Coonalpyn pool is back open and the extensive upgrades to the facility were celebrated on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the official opening event. The pool has been back in use by the community since December 6, 2021 as the upgrades were completed in time for the summer season. A Federal grant of $335,000 was received through the Drought Communities Extension Programme, a total of $190,000 was received through the Federal governments Local Roads & Community Infrastructure Program together with a $145,000 Coorong council contribution. The funding enabled renovation of the 25-metre swimming pool and separate wading pool, as well as new fencing, paving abdadditional storage. A total of $190,000 was received through the Local Roads & Community Infrastructure Program together with a $145,000 council contribution. The Coonalpyn and District Soldiers Memorial Swimming Pool was opened by Member for Barker Tony Pasin and Mr Pasin said the Federal funding of $525,000 was an important investment in the Coonalpyn community. "The Coonalpyn & District Soldiers Memorial Swimming Pool received a total of $525,000 in Federal Government funding via the Drought Communities Extension Programand Local Roads & Community Infrastructure Program to enable this significant upgrade to be completed," he said. "I know how important these developments and upgrades are because I recognise the social and community benefits that come from modern and safe local sporting facilities." "These upgrades transform a tired facility into one in which people of all ages and ability can swim in safety." "I am pleased to partner with the Coorong District Council to ensure projects like the Coonalpyn and District Soldiers Memorial Swimming Pool redevelopment are undertaken supporting jobs in our local communities, but more importantly making the Mallee an even better place to live, work and raise family." Coorong District Council Mayor Paul Simmons saidafter more than 50 years of loyal service to its community, the Coonalpynand District Soldiers Memorial Swimming Pool has been given new life. "Coorong District Council looks forward to continuing to work with our State and Commonwealth counterparts for the good of our shared rural communities - this partnership supports our towns and infrastructure to grow and flourish into the future." Mayor Simmons said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/26a1286e-ae77-4632-b47b-995c20ae7556.JPG/r463_956_6287_4247_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg