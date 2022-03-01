Lower Murray bowls hit finals fever | PREVIEW

news, local-news,

LOWER Murray Bowling Association pennant bowls has reached the pointy end of the season; finals are upon us and Peter Connolly previews the big matches across all the divisions. First round qualifying final Mannum v Murray Bridge Both of these are class acts and worthy contenders to finish the minor round top and second, top is the best for the home green advantage and Murray Bridge will settle for that every day, also the side did finish nine points ahead of their adversaries. A t one stage Mannum looked set for a big run into the finals, suddenly the side unexpectedly has lost their past four outings. This could bring on a few nervy moments if they don't get a confident start. Anyway, once the players hit the green any previous losses would mean nothing, the next three hours will be all that matters. Murray Bridge is a bit different story, the club has been yearning for a crack at the big one for a long time. After last season's downfall when the club was not represented in any of the finals, the wheels were spun into motion and now it's just one game away from a grand final appearance. The players have done almost everything right and answered the challenge the selectors have dropped on them. Winning seven out of their paste eight is a very good entry into the finals series. Probable line-ups: Mannum - skipper Graham Wakefield, Garry Fowler, John Howe, Chris. Munde; skipper Terry McDonnell, Peter Wegener, David Evans, Trevor Dicker; skipper - Lynton Jones, Graham Leathers, Tom Towns, Ronald Van TiJan. Murray Bridge - Skipper Ben Traeger, Paul Smart, Tony Trewren, Les Treweren; skipper Bruce Attrill, Peter Shilton, Tony Gill, Gerry Penta; skipper Darren Mc Intosh, Brian Leckie, Charlie Di Santo, Mike Ferris. It's a tough call but I am tipping Mannum will recover from their run of outs and go straight through by fourshots. Elimination final RSL v Karoonda These two have dabbled in the finals a couple of times without going the distance, now they have earned another chance, the problem is the also-ran will bow out with the cat - call there is always next season. That's no consolation as it's very to make the trip again. RSL has won there past three and four out of five, that's accepted procedure, especially as a couple of regular finalists finished below them. Karoonda has been marking time as well and is surely ready for another chance at the big time. They have won three out of their past five but it is their latest victory that grabbed the most attention. At Jervois they dealt with the locals with a win that finished Jervois' campaign and facilitated themselves into the final four. Probable line-ups: Karoonda - Skipper Josh Porker, Malcolm Waechter, Stephen Kroen, John Wegener; skipper Ian Symonds, Shaun Wood, Peter Jones, Barry Cornish; skipper Rowan Zadow, Rohan Tomkinson, Paul Wegener, Gary Zadow. RSL - Skipper Noel Kneebone, Max Wilkin, Kerri Bolt, Garry Daniel; skipper Mike Bristow, Karen Kneebone, Sammantha Mammone, Ann Marie Kuchel; skipper Jason Sipos, Daryl Little, Michael Walker, Gillian Newell. It took a bit of sorting out but finally it is Bridge White, Mannum, Meningie and Bridge Blue, it's been a keen competition and the major round will be no exception. Murray Bridge White v Mannum At the close of the minor round only five points separated these two on the ladder. Bridge White enter this commitment following a very spacious win, while Mannum wasn't all that impressive making the cut by just five shots. It is a final and anything can happen but it looks like White by 10 shots. Probable line-ups: Bridge White - skipper Mark Callery, Les Maynard, Ian Zadow, Leo Liebelt; skipper Brian Traeger, Helen Linder, Maxine Stasinowski, Haydn Hein; skipper Trevor Pevic, Judy Xadow, Tom Griffiths, David Ratsch. Mannum - skipper Ian Windebank, Dianne Leathers, Patricia Crowe, John McDiarmid; skipper Stephen Gregory, Denise Barnes, Gaynor Pitcher, Marie Wachtel, skipper Jerry Pannell, Pamela Borman, Helen Wakefield, Adrian Bishop Meningie v Bridge Blue After a slow start Meningie has put together five wins out of six appearances that catapulted the side into third position, and they did beat Blue last start. Bridge Blue have been consistent with four recent wins but the loss to Meningie so close would be raw in their minds, and could take its toll. Probable line-ups: Bridge Blue - skipper Kay Edson,Malcolm Carter, Graham Rolton, Bill Edson, skipper Ted Baxter, John Bubner, Rodney Grigg, Kerry Pascoe, skipper John Poh, Bob Johnstone, Brian Hood, Hugh Smythe. Meningie - skipper Garry Mason, Ruth Miller, Sydney Greig, Jeffrey Cutts; skipper Sally McKechnie, Roger Marsh, Brian Bagshaw, Bob Semmler, skipper Trevor Mitchell,Nathan Mammone, Wade Mitchell, Merv Hill. Mannum Green v Mannum Gold It's on again with this derby, last season Golds dominated the scene and finished top now it's Green who are prepared to add another flag to the club. Gold could spring a surprise but it would take a lot of improvement to do so. Green by 11-20. Green - skipper Peter McAvaney, Raelene Schache, Jim Fenemore, Leanne Dicker, skipper Robert Hughes, Everadis Lans, Dennis Hughes, Rosemary Freeman. Gold - skipper Pamela Eicher, Brenda Thomas, Ian Begg, Ricardo Webster. Bridge Blue v RSL Blue accounted for RSL last Saturday, so it might make it hard being so close to turn the tables, both know there is no second chance and there is no such thing as a sure thing. Blue went down to finish the minor round while RSL chalked up a confidence win, that could steer them through by four shots. Blue - skipper Denise Menzies, Rosalie Shlton, Robert Traeger, Chris Wilson; skipper Sue Smart SK. Neville Gotch, Karen Meddle, Kay Simes. RSL - skipper Barry Stoddart, James Kerville, Jean Kerville, Clem Tynan; skipper Robert Sexton, Ian Kluge, Fran. Henschke, James Galbraith. Venues: Saturday - divisions one and two - Murray Bridge; division three - Mannum.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/f004eaaf-59a9-43c4-8a3b-e38b62b4bf46.jpg/r0_134_640_496_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg