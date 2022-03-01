Lienert makes a statement at Murray Bridge Golf Club

news, local-news,

Emerging star golfer Mitch Lienert really announced his arrival in the big time at Murray Bridge Golf Club's Ritter Street course on Saturday, February 26. He got a with a personal best 70 off the stick and a 39 point round to win the Doecke Electrical stableford competition. Also known as these days as "Big Hitter Mitta" the leanly built 20-something year old certainly packs a punch off the tee and has been making par fours look like par threes in recent times. His round this week was even more meritorious after allegedly having to dodge a constant barrage of errant golf balls and clubs from playing partner James McLaren! Well done, Mitch. Could he be a smoky for the upcoming club championships? Stephen Angove won the A grade with 38 points from Palmerston GC visitor Steen Hansen who shot 34. James McLaren, despite his apparent reported wayward ways, had a great day in returning 38 points to claim B grade victory from big Joe Marcus on 37. The C grade fell the way of young Josh Doyle who was just a shade too good for Craig Pearson 38 points to 37. Ball winners were Rob Muster and "Gentleman George" Langsford with 37 points apiece. Langsford was still on a high from the night before after scooping the $800 club members draw and suddenly finding that he more friends than he realised. "Chainsaw" McCulloch, Dean Wright, Mike Perrey and last week's winner "Fabulous Phil" O'Malley each continued their good recent form to claim a ball with their handy 36 point rounds. Dave Lewis chimed in with 35 to also sneak a mention. Michael Vella won the yabby on the 11th and Craig Pearson took out the Pro comp with his fine 22 point back nine. Little to report in the way of silly golf or unusual incidents so we move on to this weekend and another stableford round instead of stroke for the first Saturday of autumn due to the coring of the greens during the week.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/673c4f20-b214-481d-8eb1-54a6fa829604.jpg/r0_77_451_332_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Lienert makes a statement at Murray Bridge Golf Club