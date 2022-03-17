cars, motoring, what's on

In early 1972, a workmate who knew I had been looking for an old car, put me on to one which I followed up, purchased for $35 (about a fortnight's wages for me at the time) and towed home to Murray Bridge from a farm at Parilla on a trailer behind my Ford Customline. Research indicated that I had a 1929 DA model Dodge, with a sedan body made in the USA by the Budd Corporation. In 1929, DA Dodges could be purchased either fully imported (like mine) with a Budd all steel body, or one with a Richards coach (timber frame body) built in Adelaide. Closer examination revealed a cloth interior and fancy door handles and fittings, quite impressive when even the Holdens and Fords of the day only had vinyl upholstery. Here was a car that was just a little bit upmarket and although I previously had vague thoughts of building a hot rod, I now was committed to a full restoration. Although the Dodge at first appeared fairly complete, it was really far from it. A bloke in Reynella was building a rod from a similar Dodge, so I bought a lot of parts from him that he no longer needed. The rest of the parts were obtained from swap meets and various contacts and friends I made along the way. I finally made a start on the restoration by commencing the complete dismantling of the Dodge in 1989. Not only down to the last nut and bolt, but I had to repair and rivet back together some of the chassis as well. Then I bought and built my own sandblasting equipment to clean all the bits. I had the engine reconditioned, but rebuilt and adjusted the differential and gearbox myself. I bought an old lathe and turned up all the head bolts, repaired the water pump, starter motor and generator as well as lots of other parts. As I was not trained in any of this stuff, I had to teach myself, so that slowed everything down. By 1995 the chassis and mechanicals were restored, now for the body. The body was in a lot worse condition than I had thought, but at least it was all steel and as I don't like working with wood, it was better for me. But it was still very slow going and I kept getting interrupted with other projects, including building a new house. The body was not completed till 2008 and by the time I had painted it and reunited it with the chassis, it was 2010. Wiring, roof, floorboards, and windows all followed. I kept at it and with help, advice and parts from a lot of people, it all came together and I first drove it at the end of 2020, but with no upholstery. That was remedied by the end of 2021, registration followed and I could finally drive on the road nearly 50 years after first buying the Dodge. Does this make it the slowest ever restoration? Probably, but after a lot of interruptions, I got there in the end and I am pretty pleased about it.

Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge 50th Golden Anniversary | Collector's 50 year project

