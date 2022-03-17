Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge 50th Golden Anniversary | Collector's 50 year project
In early 1972, a workmate who knew I had been looking for an old car, put me on to one which I followed up, purchased for $35 (about a fortnight's wages for me at the time) and towed home to Murray Bridge from a farm at Parilla on a trailer behind my Ford Customline.
Research indicated that I had a 1929 DA model Dodge, with a sedan body made in the USA by the Budd Corporation.
In 1929, DA Dodges could be purchased either fully imported (like mine) with a Budd all steel body, or one with a Richards coach (timber frame body) built in Adelaide.
Closer examination revealed a cloth interior and fancy door handles and fittings, quite impressive when even the Holdens and Fords of the day only had vinyl upholstery.
Here was a car that was just a little bit upmarket and although I previously had vague thoughts of building a hot rod, I now was committed to a full restoration.
Although the Dodge at first appeared fairly complete, it was really far from it.
A bloke in Reynella was building a rod from a similar Dodge, so I bought a lot of parts from him that he no longer needed.
The rest of the parts were obtained from swap meets and various contacts and friends I made along the way.
I finally made a start on the restoration by commencing the complete dismantling of the Dodge in 1989.
Not only down to the last nut and bolt, but I had to repair and rivet back together some of the chassis as well.
Then I bought and built my own sandblasting equipment to clean all the bits.
I had the engine reconditioned, but rebuilt and adjusted the differential and gearbox myself.
I bought an old lathe and turned up all the head bolts, repaired the water pump, starter motor and generator as well as lots of other parts.
As I was not trained in any of this stuff, I had to teach myself, so that slowed everything down.
By 1995 the chassis and mechanicals were restored, now for the body.
The body was in a lot worse condition than I had thought, but at least it was all steel and as I don't like working with wood, it was better for me.
But it was still very slow going and I kept getting interrupted with other projects, including building a new house.
The body was not completed till 2008 and by the time I had painted it and reunited it with the chassis, it was 2010.
Wiring, roof, floorboards, and windows all followed.
I kept at it and with help, advice and parts from a lot of people, it all came together and I first drove it at the end of 2020, but with no upholstery.
That was remedied by the end of 2021, registration followed and I could finally drive on the road nearly 50 years after first buying the Dodge.
Does this make it the slowest ever restoration? Probably, but after a lot of interruptions, I got there in the end and I am pretty pleased about it.