Late in 1971, the late Vernon Graetz contacted a few local vintage vehicle enthusiasts to see if there was any interest in forming a car club. He arranged a meeting for Wednesday, March 29, 1972, in Dutton's building, in a room previously used by the late Eric Doecke for his butcher shop. Twelve men, three ladies and four children (three girls and a boy) attended the inaugural meeting of what was to become known as The Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge (ACCMB). The minutes of that historic meeting were taken, and a committee was duly formed and consisted of the following: A general committee consisted of fifteen members, Cecily Graetz, Eric and Pam Wehrman, Alan Hagger, Dennis Borchardt, Kevin Cotton, Hurtle Nelson (now deceased), Trevor Rolland (now deceased), John Rowe (now deceased), Brian Densley, Colin Lukey, Peter Emerson (now deceased), Ray Warren, Judy Franklin and Steve Chambers. The first run was to Mannum, to the area next to PS Marion, on April 25, 1972, leaving the Caltex Service Station on Adelaide Road (now Oriental Gardens Chinese Restaurant) at 10.30am. Cars left Mannum for home at 3pm, via Burdett on the opposite side of the river to Murray Bridge. Twenty-one vehicles took part in the inaugural run. A competition to choose a name for the club was held - the winner would receive free membership for one year. Terry Franklin was the winner and the club was named the ACCMB on May 9, 1972. The ACCMB badge was decided in the same way, in October 1972, with Wayne Hollitt receiving a free badge for the winning design. "Founded 1972" was added. The first newsletter for the ACCMB went to print in June 1972. Editors were Maxine and Roger Ingerson. It was moved at the September meeting, 1972 that the ACCMB become Incorporated. Meetings were held in the CWA restrooms, South Terrace (now the Marketplace) from June 6, 1972, later changing to the old Murray Bridge High School in Beatty Terrace, before moving to the ACCMB present rooms of the Johnstone Park Community Complex. The ACCMB membership in 1972-1973 grew to 53 members. During the 1972-1973 year, members participated in 11 outings, including its first appearance at the Murray Bridge Annual Christmas Pageant. At this stage, ACCMB Inc would also have other important decisions to attend to. Where would it be based? Would it affiliate with the Murray Bridge Sporting Car Club? An editorial in the first-ever ACCMB Inc newsletter spelt out its initial achievements, but also warned of the challenges to come. It also spelt out, for the first time, ACCMB Inc's commitment to becoming a social and family entity. "Events have moved rapidly since the exploratory meeting of March 29th," it read. "Our club has some 25 financial members and there are many more potential enthusiasts in Murray Bridge and District. "We also have a name, but these are not the important issues which now confront us. Without a doubt, the most important part of a club is the people with a common interest who will make up the membership. "The other essential feature of a club such as the ACCMB Inc of course are vehicles. "Perhaps the classification of vehicles will become more sophisticated as the membership grows, but there will also be a place for old, unusual or interesting cars, trucks and motorbikes" Then-president, the late Vernon Graetz, used his first column to beckon new members, from all walks of life. "If you are interested in the preservation, restoration or rallying of our type of vehicle, we would be glad to see you," he said. Now, 50 years later, and with more than 10 times the original membership, it seems to ACCMB Inc have done well to live up to its original ideals.

