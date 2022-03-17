cars, motoring, what's on, history

Almost a century of automotive history will be on show at Murray Bridge and Mannum on Sunday, March 27, as the Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge (ACCMB) celebrates its 50th anniversary. ACCMB members will be parading their pride and joy - cars, trucks and motorbikes dating from the 1920s through to the 1990s throughout the region in a re-enactment of the group's inaugural classic car run between the two regional centres of Murray Bridge and Mannum on April 25, 1972. Inaugural ACCMB and then committee member, Eric Wehrman, who is still a life member, recalls the very first ever run as a low key, but enjoyable family affair, similar to the one planned for next week. "The first inaugural run was a modest one," Mr Wehrman said. "We went from here (Murray Bridge) to Mannum, had lunch at the punt and came back along the other side of the river." In 2022, because of the large number of vehicles attending, it has been decided by the committee, not to cross the punt, to avoid traffic congestion and public inconvenience. Current ACCMB president, Claude Minge said it would be the fourth time the group had re-enacted its first outing in 1972. It also did so to mark its 10th, 25th, 40th and now 50th anniversaries. The ACCMB inaugural, past and present group of members will set out from Finlayson Reserve Wharf area on Sunday, March 27 at 9am, making its way along the Murray Bridge to Mannum Road, and when in Mannum they will travel via Randell Road, Walker Avenue, Dollard Avenue, Gass Street, Long Gully Road, Purnong Road, travelling up Mannum Main Street, into Trewartha Street. Four inaugural vehicles and owners will be taking part in the re-enactment run. These being a 1925 Chevrolet Superior "K" Tourer, a 1925 Chevrolet Superior "K" Buckboard, a 1938 Cadillac La Salle Sedan and a 1939 Buick Straight 8 Sedan, all being driven by their original inaugural run owners, or a proxy, these being Eric Wehrman, David Burt (the son of passenger Bob Burt the inaugural driver), Cecily Graetz (the wife of the late Vernon Graetz, inaugural president), and Steve Chambers. Mr Minge said car enthusiasts at Mannum would be able to watch the cars make their way throughout Mannum, arriving about 9.30-10am at the Mary Ann Reserve, for the customary BYO morning tea on the lawns by the mighty Murray, enabling the general public to view the collection of wonderfully restored vehicles of years gone by. He said, following morning tea, the group would then travel back to Murray Bridge via River Lane, Johnson Hill Road, North Terrace, Belvedere Road, before joining the Mannum - Murray Bridge main road. Drivers are expected to make their way along Mannum Road, into Murray Bridge, through the traffic lights, into Mary Terrace, Olympic Drive and Wharf Road, before being marshalled into the riverfront Finlayson Reserve wharf area from about 12.30pm onwards, where pre-registered weekend participants (ticket holders only), will enjoy a fully catered for luncheon, thanks to and by the Mobilong Rotary Club of Murray Bridge. The free public car show will be held at Finlayson Reserve from approximately 1.30pm, with more than 50 vehicles from 1925 to 2008 being on display. Why not come down, take an up and personal look, speak with past and present ACCMB members, of these wonderfully, beautifully restored vehicles, while enjoying some lunch (the public can purchase food and drinks from the Mobilong Rotary catering van). Please note: Finlayson Reserve is classified as an alcohol-free zone.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KpjE2DJ3HKDDDckSzxhuAA/58cd80f1-1208-40b9-b45c-aae9f3c8d6fa.JPG/r0_64_1508_916_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge 50th Golden Anniversary | Turn the hands of time back 50 years

