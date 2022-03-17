murray bridge, collectors, history, what's on, cars, motoring

Since celebrating their 40th anniversary in 2012, the life and times of The Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge (ACCMB), have been different in a myriad of ways, to say the least. In the days prior to July 1, 2012, an owner of a historic vehicle 30 years or older would have to comply with strict rules set down by the Department of Planning, Transport and Infrastructure (DPTI) along with various auto club requirements, of only being able to achieve 90 day club registration log book privilege, having to keep their historic vehicles to standard equipment as much as possible, and in some instances not being able to alter the colour scheme (with some cases going to court and in most instances won by the vehicle enthusiasts, on the grounds that colour didn't change the vehicle's performance). On July 1, 2017 a new updated code of practice was released to the Federation of Historic Motoring Clubs of SA by the DPTI which included left hand drive and street rod vehicles. It was also legislated that the definition of a historic vehicle would be "if 30 years or more have elapsed since January 1 of the year in which the vehicle was manufactured," along with modifications that could now be achieved by viewing the DPTI website, or contacting your local car club registrar and membership officers for club information, as many conservative clubs haven't fully accepted some of the changes made. One must be a member of a Historic Motor Club to be eligible for a 90 day log book registration privilege. So, how has this changed the ACCMB 50 year history? The old saying, "you know what it used to be like in 1972, and what it is now" in 2022. Like all things in life, nothing stays the same and many people don't like change, but in the main, ACCMB members have adjusted, and in many ways have welcomed the new rules of modifications, which meant for many, including myself, that I could then install the twin carburetors and cast headers from a "Z" car in England, taken from my original car in the late 1950s, that had been in the shed collecting dust , hoping that one day before I departed this earth, I could reinstall them into my current black 1961 M11 Ford Zephyr sedan. So, this in itself has lifted the enthusiasm of likeminded car enthusiasts around the country, which has led to a resurgence of new members to car clubs all over SA bolstering and keeping membership fees to a minimum. Over the past 10 years, The ACCMB has continued to be very active in promoting many events, including what has become known as the Twin Bridges Biennial Rally (TBR) held every odd year, which has been very successful. This event was commenced on a much smaller scale back in 2006/2007 by the late Les Cowie, his wife Brenda, Terry and June Mabbitt and Bob and Lyn Hunter, attracting car club enthusiast from many parts of SA and interstate. The last Twin Bridges Biennial Rally in 2019 saw 110 people with their 50+ vehicles attend. Unfortunately due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2021, and unable to find replacement TBR organisers, the 2021 TBR event was reluctantly cancelled. A date in October 2023 has been set, and all the ACCMB need now are some younger, enthusiastic, club-minded members to step up to run/organize this clubs main fundraiser every two years Many successful outings/runs during the past 10 years have been organized, consisting of generally one to two runs per month, again until COVID-19 struck. Some of the main events have included; Pinnaroo Campouts that ran for 40 years, Meningie weekend, a four day tour of Kangaroo Island, Kanmantoo Mines, Morgan family Museum - Marama, a seven day run to Lake Goldsmith/Ballarat/Lake Wendouree vintage machinery/classic vehicle shows, Oscar W river cruise, Narrung/Raukan dairies, Karoonda Silos by night, Birdwood National Motor Museum, Waikerie on Wheels, visit Lloyde Griffiths Estate Motor Museum to view some of his 250 plus vehicles and not forgetting "The Bend Raceway." These are only a fraction of events, however during the past 10 years, a large percentage of the 250 ACCMB members have attended one or more of these events, and by all accounts have been impressed with the organization of the club and the diverse outings, be large or small. The 50th anniversary committee have been working tirelessly towards organizing the weekend of 50th celebrations on March 26 and 27 and we all hope and pray that COVID-19 doesn't get in the way. For all ACCMB news, or any up to date information regarding the 50th year celebrations, go to the clubs website autocollectormurraybridge.com

Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge 50th Golden Anniversary | A lot has happened in the past 10 years

