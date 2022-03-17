collector, what's on, cars, motoring

The Square Four engine was designed by Edward Turner in 1928 and produced by the Ariel Motorcycle Co. between 1931-1959. It is a very different type of four-cylinder engine. It is two parallel twin motorcycle engines in one crankcase. The two crankshafts are geared together and rotate in opposite directions, cancelling all vibration that you usually have on a motorbike. They were originally 600cc but after a few years, they were all 1000cc in capacity. My father had one when he was younger and always spoke highly of its ride, smoothness and performance. So, when I saw an advert for a Square Four for sale in Broken Hill in 1970, I purchased it. Over the next couple of years, I collected a large number of parts to assist in the restoration. Restoration plans went on a backburner when I married Valerie in 1973. The usual suspects of lack of money, time, family priorities, and work meant I did not start restoration until around 2002 when Rodney McCue bought some parts from me and his enthusiasm prompted me to start the restoration, despite working seven nights a week at the time. With Rodney's advice and help the restoration slowly progressed until around 2011. Most was done - but I realised that I had neglected to install a part in the correct order, and this meant many hours of pulling apart and redoing. Did I? - no, I spat the dummy, bought a secondhand road bike, got another job and the poor Ariel was left again. I restarted camping and went on many camping trips and five times overseas. I had plenty to do, as I also restarted my clock and telephone restoration efforts. Despite many prompts from everybody, but mainly John Courtney, I did nothing on the Ariel for nearly ten years. When COVID-19 struck in 2020 I did some bathroom renovations and then when that was finished I had a brilliant idea - why not finish the Ariel? After two months, in July 2020 the bike was ready to go. On its second test run, I broke a primary chain (because I had it adjusted too tight) and when it broke it destroyed part of the primary crankshaft cog. No worries, I will get one from the Ariel spares supplier in England. England was in chaos due to COVID and the part would not be ready for 9 months. So, the Ariel project languished again. In December that year dragonfly wrote to me and said the part will not be ready for at least a year (and I still have it on back order to this day). So plan B, could the broken part be salvaged? Eventually many engineering firms later - I ended up back at Murray Bridge and Nance Engineering rebuilt the part. So back all together and the looks good and goes well. It took 52 years to restore, definitely a slow project.

Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge 50th Golden Anniversary | Paul Wade's recollections on his Square Four restoration

After: Proud ACCMB member Paul Wade with his completed Ariel Square Four motorcycle. Photo: Supplied

Before: Motorcycle bits and pieces before the restoration. Photo: Supplied