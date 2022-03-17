bus, car, motorcycle, collectors, club

Undoubtedly one of the fondest memories members of The Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge (ACCMB) have is not about a former member's car or even a motorbike and sidecar. Most of them remember the 1939 Diamond "T" bus that now, after extensive refurbishment, resides at the National Motor Museum at Birdwood. In February 1973, there was a suggestion from the membership, that the ACCMB look into purchasing a bus for club outings. Moving forward to December 1974, the late Hurtle Nelson informed members that he knew of a 1939 Diamond "T", a 33 seater passenger bus, in reasonable condition. The bus was owned by Graeber's Bus Service of Lobethal, and had been on the road until 1967. The going price was $200 and included in that price was another bus, of the same model, which could be used for spares. It sounded like a bargain, and in due course, the committee was despatched to cast their eyes over this bus. The interior was reasonable, the motor, gearbox and diff were supposedly goers. The bus had been undercover, with the exception of the rear end, causing the boot to become a little rusty. However, the bus had one great feature - the boot at the rear, and a parcel carrier that had been made to hold two 18 gallon kegs of beer. Wow, what a purchase this could be - a pub on wheels. The committee returned to the next meeting, putting up a motion to members that the bus be purchased. Donations were called for from club members with $75 promised. Motion carried in November 1974. In early 1975, "The Bus" as it became known, was moved to Murray Bridge on the late Hurtle Nelson of Nelson Bros Transport's semi-trailer, and the work started to make it roadworthy with many many Working Bees to clean and wash the exterior, along with the washing and oiling of the seats. In late 1975, the late Allan Stevens, who was an ACCMB member, reported on the brakes and duly removed the master and wheel cylinders, before taking them to Tilbrook Brake Service in Adelaide for repairs, for a cost of approximately $70. Repairs were duly completed and reinstalled by Mr Stevens. Eventually, after many working bees, "The Bus" was ready to roll. The first Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge run with the bus was to Woods Point and apart from a leaking water pump, the need to adjust the brakes and the diff pinion bearing and replace the seal, it performed reasonably well. On December 6, 1975 "The Bus" was entered in the annual Murray Bridge Christmas Pageant and, again put in a satisfactory performance to the delight of the large crowd looking on. In 1976, "The Bus" needed a police inspection. The Murray Bridge police did not have the authority to judge if "The Bus" was roadworthy or not, so it was suggested that it be taken to Adelaide for inspection. Over the following years, "The Bus" was used for a few ACCMB club and charity outings, but finding drivers was becoming increasingly difficult, with too much red tape from the Motor Vehicles Department, along with the running costs becoming a burden to the club, not to mention the garaging of "The Bus". In February 1979, much discussion took place at the club level, and it was decided to sell "The Bus". It was duly advertised in papers around Australia for the grand sum of $750. Failing to sell, it was suggested that it be taken to the Birdwood Mill. In November 1979, Roger Ingerson and Jerry Wilson purchased "The bus" for $500, and in 1980, they drove it to Perth and back, later selling "The Bus" to a band in Melbourne, to be used to transport the band member's gear around. Later, "The Bus" turned up in a truck wrecking yard in Adelaide, and from there to the Birdwood National Motor Museum. In its public transport days, "The Bus" carried the then Premier, the late Sir Thomas Playford, to Parliament House. It was also the bus that carried then student, Pam Wehrman (ACCMB inaugural and current life member) to school each day. The 50th anniversary committee along with ACCMB president Claude Minge desperately tried to get "The Bus" to attend the historic display of cars, trucks and motorcycles at Finlayson Reserve (Murray Bridge wharf precinct) on Sunday, March 27, but unfortunately, with the management of the Birdwood Museum, it wasn't to be. "The Bus" now resides at the Birdwood National Motor Museum, and it has been rumoured that the government spent some $247,000 in the restoration of "The Bus". When you next visit the Museum, you may like to recall the history of "The Bus".

