news, local-news,

A man has been arrested after dried cannabis and plants were found at Murray Bridge. Police will allege that about 11am on Tuesday, March 2, officers searched a house and found three mature cannabis plants growing outside and four kilograms of dried cannabis in various containers in a shed. A 63-year-old man from the property was charged with cultivate cannabis and possess a trafficable amount of cannabis. He was bailed to appear in court on April 4. Anyone with information about the manufacture, sale and possession of illegal drugs is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au You can remain anonymous.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/3bfb97c7-2993-4322-ad86-02bfb1593834.png/r2_90_882_587_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Man arrested after drugs found in Murray Bridge