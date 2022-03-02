Labor's candidate for Hammond revealed

news, local-news,

A MURRAY Bridge retail worker who grew up in Tailem Bend will run for SA Labor in the seat of Hammond at the 2022 State Election. SA Labor has preselected Belinda Owens as its candidate to contest the 2022 State Election. Belinda lives in Murray Bridge with her partner, Alex, where they have raised four children together and has worked at Big W in Murray Bridge for the past decade. Ms Owens said she is driven to make the lives of those in Hammond better. "This community is my lifelong home, and I care about every single person who's part of it," she said. I speak to many people each day at work - my regular customers, as well as new faces - and hearing from them about their perspectives on life is one of the best things about my job. "I have a great passion for our part of the world, and I am highly driven to make South Australian lives better. "It would be a tremendous privilege to use my passion and my determination to advocate for the Hammond electorate as your representative in the South Australian Parliament." Belinda has witnessed SA's public health system up close when her partner was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident, saying it helped remind her of how important it is to have access to high quality medical care. She says we need a State Government that is prepared to invest in health and wellbeing in regional areas. Labor lists her other key issues as availability of affordable housing, mental health services and improved transport service for her community. SA Labor Leader Peter Malinauskas said he was excited to welcome Belinda Owens to the team of candidates. "Belinda has lived in this community her whole life and understands rural and regional communities and what they need to thrive," he said.

