Cameron Lock announced as Family First's candidate for the seat of Hammond

STRATHABLYN'S Cameron Lock has been named the candidate for Family First in the seat of Hammond for this month's State Lection. Mr Lock said he decided to run as a Family First's candidate after he was presented with the opportunity to meet with Family First chairman Jack Snelling and Legislative Council candidate Tom Kenyon to hear their vision for South Australia. "My decision to run as the candidate for the seat of Hammond was quite an easy one. Both Jack and Tom bring with them a genuine care and passion; it is not just about politics, it is about genuinely improving the lives of the people of South Australia," he said. "While people have lost their jobs, businesses have closed, and people's livelihoods have been threatened and even destroyed, the family unit has taken the full impact of the Government's decisions. "Family First aim to put the family back on top of the political agenda. We will work hard to ensure the family unit is strengthened, with access to high levels of choice when it comes to health care, education, personal support, and employment." He said Family First believed religious freedoms should be protected. Organisations such as churches and schools should continue to have a right to instruct and employ those whose values align with their own ethos, morals, and beliefs, and to respect the parents and children who choose to attend those organisations. Working for 15 years in the independent education system, as a teacher and Deputy Principal, I have witnessed the acceptance of all students, regardless of individual choices and circumstances. My heart is for all generations. Family First believe the rights of the unborn should be protected. Currently, South Australian law allows an abortion to take place right up to birth. We believe this is not appropriate and this law should be repealed. Family First are passionate about delivering a more unified state, ensuring the people of Hammond are informed, consulted, and respected. As a husband and father of four children, it is extremely important that the decisions that are made now positively impact the community. These decisions are also vital for setting the base to ensure future generations are provided for.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/21765981-3947-4f7a-8bb9-08b969c26bba.jpg/r2_94_1006_661_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg