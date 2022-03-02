South Coast MX Club hosting women only come-and-try day at Monarto

news, local-news,

THE South Coast MX Club at Monarto is hosting its annual ladies only camp out a come-and-try and ride day on Sunday, March 6, 2022. The event is held in celebration of International Women's Day on the March 8. South Coast MX Club representative Natasha Sky said the day was for women who wanted to come and try riding on a motocross track. "There will be camping at the track on Saturday night where the ladies can meet new friends and relax under the stars then riding on Sunday," she said. "As well as new riders, it's also a day for current riders to work on their skills. "The day is all about gaining skills, gaining self confidence ans making new friends all in a safe controlled environment without any pressure. "We hope to empower as many females of all ages as we can through the sport of motocross." - Details: For more information, visit www.southcoastmxclub.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/f6176dbb-dace-4423-8ec0-81d54ca99572.jpg/r2_42_798_492_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg