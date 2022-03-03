Monarto Safari Park welcomes cheetah cubs

news, local-news,

THE Monarto Safari Park is celebrating the birth of two of Africa's most endangered big cats with a pair of cheetah cubs born at the zoo last week. Nine-year-old, Kesho - a third-time mum - welcomed her fluffy bundles of joy last Thursday, 24 February. Monarto Safari Park keeper Michelle Lloyd said the team were overjoyed with the news. "It is so special for us to welcome Cheetah cubs, particularly because they are so vulnerable to extinction," she said. "Every birth is hugely significant and gives hope for the species and their conservation in the wild. "Kesho has been doing an amazing job. She is such a great mum and we have seen her licking and grooming the cubs and they have been feeding really well." She said the cubs would duo spend time bonding with Kesho before venturing out onto the exhibit when they are around three months old. Cheetahs have a classification of vulnerable to extinction from the IUCN with only an estimated 6,600 individuals remaining in eastern and south-western Africa. While Kesho's cubs will grow up to safely roam the plains of Monarto Safari Park, the outcome for many cubs in the wild isn't as bright. This week The Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) rescued 15 cubs from being sold into the illegal wildlife trade in eastern Somaliland. Zoos SA is proud to partner with the CCF to support this vital work and help them continue their projects on the ground in conservation research, habitat restoration and education. - Details: You can help us support this spotty species and the work of the CFF by adopting a cheetah at Monarto Safari Park. Each adoption will ensure the survival of the animals by funding vital conservation projects and contributing to ongoing research and breeding programs. For more information, visit www.monartosafari.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/e60941fb-906a-447c-a312-33be80185c20.jpg/r3_30_1127_665_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg