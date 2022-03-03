New classrooms in Murraylands a Liberals election promise

news, local-news,

A RE-ELECTED State Liberal Government would commit to investing $38.8 million to replace transportable school buildings - including in Murray Bridge, Tailem Bend and Coomandook. Minister for Education John Gardner said if the Liberals win government at this month's election, aging structures would removed at 20 school sites making way for new, "high quality modular learning spaces". "These upgrades will be delivered over the next four years and represent the first stage in what will become an ongoing program for retiring outdated facilities and upgrading school learning environments around South Australia," Minister Gardner said. "Modular building technology has really come into its own during the Marshall Liberal Government's record $1.5 billion program of works to improve our public schools. "School communities have been very impressed with this cutting-edge construction process as it provides wonderful new facilities in a shorter timeframe and with less disruption than traditional construction methods. The project would see $2.2 million worth of works at Coomandook Area School, a $2.1 million upgrade at Fraser Park Primary School and $675,000 at the Tailem Bend Primary School. "Our children deserve a world class education and these modern modular facilities will enhance the way teachers deliver lessons and improve learning opportunities for students," Minister Gardner said "These new buildings won't just provide excellent learning environments, they will also support the building industry and local jobs. "We want to make those tired transportables from the 50s and 60s a thing of the past. I look forward to seeing these outdated buildings transported to their final resting place.

