Murray Bridge High School celebrates Sturt building opening

THE realisation of a dream to create an ideal contemporary learning environment where world-class education happens has been celebrated at the Murray Bridge High School this week. The school celebrated the official opening of the new Sturt building on Tuesday, March 1, a new space holds nearly 400 year 7 and 8 students along with Aboriginal education and special education. Murray Bridge High School principal Ruth Mussger said the upgrade was a long time coming. "We dreamed of this moment over 10 years ago when we recognised Murray Bridge High School had a growing population but unfortunately had some buildings that represented a very 1980s vibe, they were no longer fit for purpose in a contemporary learning environment let alone with increasing numbers," she said. "The culmination of planning and collaboration, I think you can agree, has created excitement and a renewed vigor for education possibilities at Murray Bridge High School which transcends the school yard and permeates the whole community." Minister for Education John Gardner and the deputy opposition leader Susan Close who is the Shadow Minister for Education, were joined by Member of Hammond Adrian Pederick and Ms Mussger to officially open the new building. Minster Gardner said the project - first announced by Susan Close when in government - was embraced in a bipartisan manner. "We are all so pleased to have seen develop over the last four years and now what an amazing spectacular achievement it is," he said. "Teaching and learning is mostly about the teachers and the learners and the work that our staff do is incredible and the engagement of our students is really important but having buildings that are designed for that teaching and learning to be undertaken in the way that is best delivered makes that job easier. "It helps the students to understand the respect in which they are held as they walk into a facility that is so purpose-designed." Dr Close said she was delighted to attend the opening having being part of the decision to invest $20 million to make the project a reality. "When the representation was made all those years ago there were three things being sought by this school community" she said. "The first was there needed to be more space, there was a demand as the population grows for more space at this high school. "The second one was the need to have a learning space to the way we learn nowadays; we're not sitting just in rows listening to the teacher, we are engaging we are getting the kids to be involved in their education and to do that you need slightly more exciting, interesting and flexible spaces." "The third one really matters to me and that is the signal that it sends to the kids at this school; that they are worthy of high quality education."

