Locky Gilbert reflects on SAS Australia, life in Murray Bridge

Former Murray Bridge resident and adrenaline junkie Locky Gilbert says his time on television show SAS Australia was "absolutely amazing". The show, which is currently airing on Channel 7, goes through various physical and psychological challenges from the real SAS selection process. Gilbert is part of the 'recruits' who made the show, which he joined because it looked like a dream come true. "Watching it, it was like everything I ever dreamed of: doing crazy stunts, sleeping in barracks, doing beach things, getting your a** handed to you, and that's what I live for," he said. "I jump off buildings, climb waterfalls... I thought that this was the next step in what I could really test myself with." He said taking part in the series of activities was a thrill, especially jumping from an inflatable boat into a low-flying helicopter. "The tasks and everything were absolutely amazing, and the physical stuff was so much fun, but I think all the mental (challenges) and other cadets definitely threw a spanner in the works," he said. "The jumping from the Zodiac into the helicopter was something that was probably one of the coolest things I've ever done. I've jumped out of a few helicopters but never jumping into a helicopter." Gilbert said he joined the show to also learn more about himself and become a better person, and challenges that presented themselves on the show helped with that. "I think dealing with other recruits - well, one other recruit - just butting heads (was difficult), and what I have learnt from it is I need to just shut my mouth and move on," he said. "I tend to always try to put my opinion across when I shouldn't; I should just go, 'Yep, no worries' and take a back seat." But watching the show back as it is airing is "pretty rough", as he feels the character he is portrayed as isn't an accurate reflection of who he really is. All the recruits, bar one, are part of a WhatsApp group chat and they are constantly supporting each other as the show is screened. "All the other recruits are messaging me every day saying, 'I can't believe it's looking like this, you helped us with everything, you were the one teaching us everything before every task'," he said. "But to watch it back, it's also good because I went on the show to make a change and be a better person, and watching this very quick snippet of what's happening, as bad as it is, I do need a change from watching it." His fellow recruits are "so genuine and helpful and really nice", which helps him deal with the negativity from the show and the abuse he cops particularly on social media. "When you're getting like 100 death threats a day, just hearing a couple messages from the people that actually went through it saying, 'hey, that's not you, you were a great team player' - when you hear that from the people that really matter, then that's what matters," he said. SAS Australia is not Gilbert's first rodeo when it comes to reality TV. It started with Australian Survivor, which aired in 2017, then Australian Survivor: All Stars in 2019, then The Bachelor Australia in 2020. Each of these experiences were completely different, he said. "Survivor was mentally challenging because you've always got to be on and you're always thinking, 'What next, who am I working with?'," he said. "The Bachelor was a challenge because it was all emotions, nothing was physical, it was all emotions, and it wasn't just stopped, it was for the rest of your life. "Luckily now I'm with the girlfriend (Irena Srbinovska, who he met on the show) that I want to be with for the rest of my life. "SAS was them just constantly berating you and telling you you're a piece of s***." Murray Bridge, the place Gilbert called 'home' until he left when he was 17 years, is still a part of his life. Despite now living in Western Australia, he said he tries to get back as much as possible to see family and friends. "We had a ski boat so every weekend in summer we'd take that down to Thiele Reserve, go skiing all day," he said. "I do miss just getting in the boat and going down on the river, going down to Sturt Reserve and grabbing some fish and chips. "I loved growing up in Murray Bridge, I love always getting back there and I'll never forget Murray Bridge, that's for sure.

