RSL won through to the preliminary final with a thrilling one shot win in blustery conditions at Murray Bridge on Saturday, despite winning just the one rink. Jason Sipos, Daryl Little, Michael Walker and Gillian Newell were the winners for RSL with a 21 to 15 win over Ian Symonds, Shaun Wood, Peter Jones and Barry Cornish. The scores were remarkably close given Sipos won 15 ends, which would generally lead to a much more comprehensive win. Symond's six winning ends however, contained a six and a four, and saw them one shot ahead with five ends remaining. Sipos finished strongly by winning the final five ends, and delivered the decisive blow by killing the final end while three down, and then drawing the winning shot with his final bowl of the replayed end. Josh Porker, Malcolm Waechter, Steven Kroehn and John Wegner went within a whisker of forcing an extra end playoff with a three on the final end to overtake Noel Kneebone, Max Wilkin, Kerri Bolt and Garry Daniel in their 19 to 17 win. Porker finished strongly after trailling 15 to 8 after 13 ends, but was unable to impact the final end with his rink holding three shots crossing over, with both skippers missing the chance to cement a win. Rowan Zadow, Rowan Tomkinson, Paul Wegner and Garry Zadow were three shot winners over Michael Bristow, Karen Kneebone, Sam Mammone and Anne Marie Kuchel, but would be disappointed at not capitalising on a flying start where they led 10 to 1 after just four ends, with a five and four scored on successive ends. In fact they conceded the lead the first end after the break before steadying over the final ends. RSL won and will face Mannum on Sunday, with the latter well beaten by Murray Bridge who progress through to next Saturday's Grand Final.

