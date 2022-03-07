Plovers look roll into the history books

news, local-news, Plovers, Derek Vanderzon, lawn bowls

The Jervois Plovers will be hoping to create history on Wednesday, March 9 2022. They will take on the Murray Bridge Rosellas in the midweek pennant Grand Final. The Plovers have taken all before them this season, losing just two games, despite appearing on paper to have a fairly average lineup. Jervois have never won the midweek comp in their own right. Their two wins coming several years ago when fielding combined sides with Tailem Bend and Karoonda respectively. Conversely, Murray Bridge teams are almost monotonously regular winners of the comp, so much so that it is often referred to as the " Murray Bridge Cup," with both finalists often being Bridge sides. The Plovers advanced to the Grand Final courtesy of a five shot win over the other Jervois side, the Pelicans. That was their third win over that side this season, and as minor premiers have won the right to host the GF. The Rosellas lost both their minor round games to another MB side, the Kookaburras, but turned the tables in the other semi final to win through. This season is the first to be played with an all triples format, with the lead and second both having three bowls, while the skippers have just two. The Plovers will likely be skippered by Rod Harris, Derek Vanderzon and Ray Schroeder, and be opposed by Gerry Penta, Charlie DiSanto and Ben Traeger for Rosellas.

