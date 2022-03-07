Mannum puts on a grand show

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

The 2021 Mannum Show - staged by the Mannum Agricultural Society - celebrated it 99th year of tradition on Saturday at the Mannum Showgrounds. The Murray Valley Standard photographer William Bailey was on hand to capture the action so look out for the photos when they are uploaded to our website today. Last week, the realisation of a dream to create an ideal contemporary learning environment where world-class education happens was celebrated at the Murray Bridge High School. The school celebrated the opening of the new Sturt building on Tuesday. It is a new space holding nearly 400 year 7 and 8 students along with Aboriginal education and special education classes. We also caught up with former Murray Bridge resident and adrenaline junkie Locky Gilbert who told The Standard his time on television show SAS Australia was "absolutely amazing". The show, which is airing on Channel 7, goes through various physical and psychological challenges from the real SAS selection process. The weekend also brought about the sad news of the passing of former Australian cricket star Shane Warne. We also reported that Cameron Lock has been named the candidate for Family First in the seat of Hammond for this month's State Lection while Belinda Owens will contest the election for Labor. That brings the total candidates in Hammond to seven, together with the Liberal Party's Adrian Pederick, independent Airlie Keen, One Nation's Tonya Scott, The Nationals' John Illingworth and SA Greens' Timothy White. Stay tuned to murrayvalleystandard.com.au for more election coverage.

