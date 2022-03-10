news, local-news, Ski for Life, Chris Collin, Murray Bridge Speedway, U3A Vocalize, Mt Pleasant Show

Stinky Fun! Thursday, March 3. Murray Bridge Library, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm. Award winning children's author Chris Collin is bringing the stinkiest show ever to Murray Bridge. The Power of Poop.. From the Outback to the Sea will have story-telling, sing along, puppets and much more! Call 8539 1175 for more information. Come ski away Friday, March 11 Departing from Sturt Reserve, Murray Bridge, at 7.00am, Ski for Life is an incorporated body whose members are committed to raising awareness and promoting mental health, wellbeing and suicide prevention. Over the March long weekend teams waterski 456km from Murray Bridge to Renmark to raise funds and awareness for mental health, wellbeing and suicide prevention. Come wave them off! Pedal to the metal Friday, March 11 Murray Bridge Speedway, 5pm, the Wingless Sprints 60 Lapper will take place on Night one of a big two days of high octane action. Saturday, March 12 will see the Sprintcars Ross Wright Memoria Wingless Sprints 60 Lapper. Racing continues on the Sunday as well. Tickets from: www.speedwaytickets.com.au. Sunday sessions Sunday, March 13 Sunday session, Murray Bridge library, South Tce, 2pm-3pm; go along and enjoy the music styling of U3A Vocalize. For information phone 8539 1175. Movie night Thursday night at the movies March 17, Murray Bridge Library, 5:30pm the film My Name is Gulpilil, a 2021 documentary film about the life of celebrated Australian actor David Gulpilil, will be shown. Call 8539 1175 to book your spot. For bookworms Friends of the Murray Bridge Library Book Sale Friday, March 18, Murray Bridge Library, South Tce, 10am-2pm. Visit the library foyer and grab a bargain! Show fun Mt Pleasant Show Saturday, March 19, Talunga Park, Melrose St, 9am-5pm, plenty of events, sideshow attractions, competitions, food and drink available, for more information https://www.mtpleasantshow.com.au Meal with mates CONNECT Come along and enjoy a home cooked meal each first and third Thursday of the month. Meet new people, share stories. All ages welcome. Salvation Army Hall, 3 Fourth Street, Murray Bridge, 5pm and a $2 donation. EVENT LISTING WHAT'S ON Details: editor.mvstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

