What's on over the Murraylands for March

Local News
FUN: Award winning children's author Chris Collin will be in the Murraylands today.
Stinky Fun!

Thursday, March 3.

Murray Bridge Library, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm. Award winning children's author Chris Collin is bringing the stinkiest show ever to Murray Bridge. The Power of Poop.. From the Outback to the Sea will have story-telling, sing along, puppets and much more! Call 8539 1175 for more information.

Come ski away

Friday, March 11

Departing from Sturt Reserve, Murray Bridge, at 7.00am, Ski for Lifeis an incorporated body whose members are committed to raising awareness and promoting mental health, wellbeing and suicide prevention. Over the March long weekend teams waterski 456km from Murray Bridge to Renmark to raise funds and awareness for mental health, wellbeing and suicide prevention. Come wave them off!

It's a big weekend of motorsport in the Murraylands this weekend.

Pedal to the metal

Friday, March 11

Murray Bridge Speedway, 5pm, the Wingless Sprints 60 Lapper will take place on Night one of a big two days of high octane action. Saturday, March 12 will see the Sprintcars Ross Wright Memoria Wingless Sprints 60 Lapper. Racing continues on the Sunday as well.Tickets from: www.speedwaytickets.com.au.

U3A Vocalize will perform this Sunday.

Sunday sessions

Sunday, March 13

Sunday session, Murray Bridge library, South Tce, 2pm-3pm; go along and enjoy the music styling of U3A Vocalize. For information phone 8539 1175.

Movie night

Thursday night at the movies

March 17, Murray Bridge Library, 5:30pm the film My Name is Gulpilil, a 2021 documentary film about the life of celebrated Australian actor David Gulpilil, will be shown. Call 8539 1175 to book your spot.

For bookworms

Friends of the Murray Bridge Library Book Sale

Friday, March 18, Murray Bridge Library, South Tce, 10am-2pm. Visit the library foyer and grab a bargain!

Show fun

Mt Pleasant Show

Saturday, March 19, Talunga Park, Melrose St, 9am-5pm, plenty of events, sideshow attractions, competitions, food and drink available, for more information https://www.mtpleasantshow.com.au

Meal with mates

CONNECT

Come along and enjoy a home cooked meal each first and third Thursday of the month. Meet new people, share stories. All ages welcome. Salvation Army Hall, 3 Fourth Street, Murray Bridge, 5pm and a $2 donation.

