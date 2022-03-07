Speeding drunk driver detected at Monarto South

news, local-news,

A drink driver has been reported after being caught speeding at Monarto South on Sunday morning. About 7.40am on Sunday, March 6, a mobile traffic safety camera detected a Holden sedan travelling east on the South Eastern Freeway at 175 kilometres per hour in a 110km/h speed zone. A police patrol attended the registered owners address at Murray Bridge and arrived as the Holden pulled into the driveway. The driver was breath tested and allegedly produced a blood alcohol reading of 0.168. Checks on his licence also revealed that he was disqualified from driving. A passenger in the rear seat was found not to be wearing a seatbelt and was issued with an on the spot fine. A 26-year-old man from Murray Bridge was reported for excessive speed and driving disqualified. He was issued with a 12-month instant loss of licence and his car was impounded. He will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.

