Drugs and weapons found at Sunnydale

news, local-news,

A man will face court after cannabis plants and crossbows were found at Sunnydale. Police will allege that about 5.30pm on Thursday, March 3, officers searched the property and located 24 cannabis plants being grown inside and outside the house, dried cannabis, drug paraphernalia including hydroponic equipment and two crossbows. An occupant of the property, a 65-year-old man was reported for cultivate cannabis, possess prescribed equipment and possess prohibited weapon. He will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date. Anyone with information about the manufacture, sale and possession of illegal drugs is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au You can remain anonymous.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/5639a956-98d4-4275-a743-f7551fc0e4a4.jpg/r4_189_2011_1323_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg