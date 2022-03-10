news, local-news, Mid Murray Council, Deb Brokenshire, Eyre Ward

The newest member of the Mid Murray Council has been announced. On Friday, February 25, 2022 newest ward councillor, Deb Brokenshire was announced after the supplementary election which was held due to the sad passing of Councillor Dennis McCarthy. The vacancy now filled by Cr Brokenshire is for the Eyre Ward. Mrs Brokenshire comes to the role with over 30 years' experience in local government, as well as a passion for serving the community, and is enthusiastic about the opportunities the role presents. "I am extremely honoured to have been elected by the community of the Eyre ward to continue the great work of Cr McCarthy and ensure his legacy continues," Brokenshire said. "During the campaign I visited many local businesses and community groups in the Eyre ward to learn and better understand their concerns, ideas, hopes for the future of their town, the ward and the district overall, and I am very excited to now be able to continue with these conversations and work with my fellow council members with the aim to achieve some of these goals." Mid Murray Council Mayor, Dave Burgess welcomed Mrs Brokenshire to the new role. "Elected Members and Council staff congratulate Deb and look forward to working with her to continue our work to deliver essential projects and services to the Eyre Ward, and our wider Mid Murray community," Mayor Burgess said. "We thank the voters in Eyre Ward for their active participation in the supplementary election process to select their new representative, which is entirely voluntary." The supplementary election received 607 formal votes and three candidates contested the vacancy. Mrs Brokenshire was provisionally elected on 263 votes, ahead of Jakob Gamertsfelder and Wayne Tredrea, with the result of the election confirmed by Electoral Commission SA on Friday, February 25 2022. Mrs Brokenshire officially started her duties at the Tuesday, March 8 council meeting. For more details on the supplementary election, visit https://www.ecsa.sa.gov.au/elections/mid-murray-council-eyre-ward-21-february-2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/dda1117f-ee93-4915-a5c8-13339f74e65b.jpg/r0_825_2953_2493_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg