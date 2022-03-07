Woman arrested after traffic operation

Police from Murray Mallee arrest woman in traffic operation
A woman has been arrested and another reported following an incident during a recent traffic operation.
Police from Murray Mallee and Hills Fleurieu Local Service Areas along with members from State Tactical, conducted a joint driver testing station on the South Eastern Freeway at Gifford Hill last week.
Just before 1pm, Thursday, March 3, a Holden sedan entered the testing site and the driver provided police with a false name and address before driving off.
Police will allege the owner of the car reported it stolen a short time after it was seen driving off from the testing station.
Investigations led police to an address in Murray Bridge where they located and arrested the driver.
The 31-year-old from Murray Bridge was charged with giving a false name and address, contravene direction to stop vehicle, unlicenced, speed dangerous, manner dangerous and aid/abet false report to police.
She was bailed to appear in the Murray Bridge Magistrates Court on 6 April.
The owner of the Holden, a 58-year-old woman from Murray Bridge, who was also at the same address, was reported for making a false report to police.
She will summonsed to appear in the Murray Bridge Magistrates Court at a later date.
