Woman arrested after traffic operation

news, local-news, Murray Mallee police, murray bridge, sapol

A woman has been arrested and another reported following an incident during a recent traffic operation. Police from Murray Mallee and Hills Fleurieu Local Service Areas along with members from State Tactical, conducted a joint driver testing station on the South Eastern Freeway at Gifford Hill last week. Just before 1pm, Thursday, March 3, a Holden sedan entered the testing site and the driver provided police with a false name and address before driving off. Police will allege the owner of the car reported it stolen a short time after it was seen driving off from the testing station. Investigations led police to an address in Murray Bridge where they located and arrested the driver. The 31-year-old from Murray Bridge was charged with giving a false name and address, contravene direction to stop vehicle, unlicenced, speed dangerous, manner dangerous and aid/abet false report to police. She was bailed to appear in the Murray Bridge Magistrates Court on 6 April. The owner of the Holden, a 58-year-old woman from Murray Bridge, who was also at the same address, was reported for making a false report to police. She will summonsed to appear in the Murray Bridge Magistrates Court at a later date.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/44e623d3-0595-44ae-a100-9a1eb127a6c5.jpg/r1_0_597_337_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg