The thoughts of Mid Murray communtiy members are urged to be shared so the council can use them to help shape the region's future approach to reconciliation. The process of Mid Murray Council first Reconciliation Action Plan is underway. The guide will aim to improve: cultural awareness, policy development, activities and initiatives that foster reconciliation and recognise the district's significant cultural heritage. Mid Murray Mayor, Dave Burgess said the creation of the plan was an important step towards reconciliation. "Our area has a rich cultural history involving our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community and their strong connections to Country here continue to be a substantial part of our district's identity," Mayor Burgess said. "Council and our Mid Murray community identified the need to better acknowledge, value and celebrate the heritage and culture of our Traditional Owners during consultation to develop our strategic plan, Our Plan 2020-24. "A Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan will give us a framework of practical action to work towards reconciliation and better acknowledgement and understanding of the valuable history, connections to Country and contribution of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in our district. "Importantly, we'll be working with our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples throughout this process to ensure that the path we take towards reconciliation reflects their needs and vision for the future." Mid Murray is home to a growing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community located over several Aboriginal Lands including those of the Nganguraku, Ngarrindjeri, Peramangk, Ngaiawang and Ngarkat peoples. One of SA's most significant cultural sites dating back 8,000 years is also found in the region at Ngaut Ngaut Conservation Park. The council have already begun consulting with local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander representatives in the first steps as part of the process of developing relationships, researching, consulting with community and preparing a draft Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan. An online survey has also been launched for wider community comment, and will be open until Thursday, March 10 2022. Find out more and have your say via our online survey. It's confidential, will only take about five minutes, and can be found here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MMCCommunityRAP Comments can also be provided in writing to jpearson@mid-murray.sa.gov.au or via phone to Jaimie Pearson on (08) 8569 0100. Feedback provided through the survey and other consultation will be used to develop the Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan, with the aim to have it completed within the first half of 2022.

