Stella Ruge, a former Murray Bridge resident, celebrated reaching her 100th birthday today in a Bundaberg, Queensland nursing home. In a small private ceremony with close family and friends she was toasted and given a bouquet from the local member, a letter of congratulations and acknowledgement from the State Premier and the obligatory letter of congratulation from Her Majesty the Queen. Stella and her late husband, Stan, were well known and respected farmers in the area, growing wool and grain on the family's Kerta Road property for more than fifty years. Stan and Stella retired from farming in the mid-eighties and followed their son and two daughters to Bundaberg, where they enjoyed a life of travel, gardening and grandchildren until Stan's passing in 2001. Stella moved to the Gracehaven Lutheran autonopmous living complex the following year, where she lived independently until her admission to Gracehaven's nursing home in 2019 ,where she has become a favourite with staff and other residents. Stella still enjoys news from the Murray Bridge area and misses her paper copies of the Murray Valley Standard, which she had always received weekly since moving to Bundaberg nearly thirty five years ago. One remaining daughter from Murray Bridge, Gladys Buchanan, her husband Moss and both her sons, Anthony and Craig made the long trip up from South Australia to celebrate with Stella. Her many friends from her days in The Bridge have also sent messages and best wishes.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/03d07306-2efe-4c66-8a3f-36eeedf348a9.jpg/r4_553_4046_2837_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Former Murray Bridge resident Stella Ruge turns 100