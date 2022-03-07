David McDonald on target at Murray Bridge Rifle Club

news, local-news,

Conditions were once again trying this past Saturday for the 10 Murray Bridge Rifle Club members competing from 600 metres. There was a strong wind from the right, blowing off the lakes, which while it kept conditions cool, certainly tested competitors, with scores reflecting the challenge. Shooters even had to endure a brief, but reasonable heavy, shower of rain at the start of the afternoon. F-Class was well represented on the day despite many members travelling to Lower Light to attend the rescheduled SARA AGM. The best on the day was David McDonald in Open, who shot a 54.02 and a 56.05 to win top off-rifle ahead of John Cranwell, who also shot a 56 in his second round. Not far behind them, however, was Gordon Harrison, today shooting in F-Standard and finishing top with 105.07. Also shooting well in the tricky conditions was Oscar Neumann, whose pair of 50s in F-Standard was enough to give him the F-Class handicap win ahead of Gordon and David, on a day where the top three handicap scorers were barely separated by a point. There were only two shooters in TR for the day and so no handicap awards were presented but in a rare occurrence Daniel Irvine finished top with a 92.02, including a well shot 47 in his first round given the conditions, letting himself down a little in his second round by scoring a dreaded "bird". But he was unable to use his stamp again this week because in a just as rare occurrence the Magpie Award was won by Greg Traeger who scored three birds for the day and highlighting just how tricky the conditions were. Next week will be contested from 300 metres, an ideal range for anyone interested in trying the sport to arrange to come out and have a go. Full Scores: F-Class: O Neumann (FS) 50.02, 50.03, 100.05 (120.9), G Harrison (FS) 52.03, 53.04, 105.07 (120.2), D McDonald (FO) 54.02, 56.05, 110.07 (119.8), J Cranwell (FO) 51.02, 56.00, 107.02 (112.8), D Neumann (FS) 50.01, 45.00, 95.01 (111.2), W Halliday (FO) 48.02, 45.02, 93.04 (109.6), F Marshall (FS) 48.01, 48.01, 96.02 (107.8), N Edwards 48.00, 50.00, 98.00 (105.3). TR: D Irvine 47.00, 45.02, 92.02 (110.6), G Traeger 45.00, 44.02, 89.02 (95.5)

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/729880cf-44fe-4def-b408-2af8b373e21f.jpg/r11_617_3259_2452_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

David McDonald on target at Murray Bridge Rifle Club