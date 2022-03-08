Special events to celebrate Coorong National Park this month

news, local-news,

THE beauty and wonder of the Coorong is being celebrated this month. National Parks and Wildlife Service's (NPWS) have declared the Coorong National Park its Park of the Month. The park has been but on the world stage thanks to the likes of the film Storm Boy, however its international significance stretches beyond its beautiful scenery; the Coorong National Park protects a vast wetland of international importance and the fragile dune systems of the Younghusband Peninsula. According to the National Parks and Wildlife Service, the Coorong is where Australia's largest river system, the Murray-Darling, flows out to the Southern Ocean and is home to more than 200 species of birds as well as many migratory birds that arrive each summer. NPWS ranger in charge John Gitsham said the park's critical ecosystem not only serves as a breeding area for birds, but also for many marine species that breed in the calm waters of the Coorong lagoon. "There is something for all ages and interests in the Coorong," Mr Gitsham said. "The serenity, the sheer diversity, and its proximity to Adelaide make it an immensely popular park. "Visitors come for bird watching, boating, kayaking, fishing, camping, walking, four-wheel driving and European and cultural history. "This month we are excited to showcase this internationally significant park with a program of events, many of which are free to enjoy, as well as some special offers." Events and special offers include yoga at the Goolwa Barrage, ranger-guided bushwalks , Clean up Australia Day with Friends of the Coorong, discounted canoe tours and kayak hire with Canoe the Coorong, snorkelling in Ewens Ponds with Experiencing Marine Sanctuaries. -Details: For more information about these and other events and to book a place at an event visit: www.parks.sa.gov.au/park-of-the-month

