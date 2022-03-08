news, local-news, lawn bowls, grand final, Karoonda

Division One Murray Bridge V RSL It's been a topsy turvy season, but these two clubs have played it right out and one of them will now emerge the Pennant champions. The Bridge for most of the minor round hovered around hanging on to the double chance. Then the break came, and the teams grabbed top position and the home green advantage with a couple of resounding late wins. The teams won five of their past six which makes for very good form entering the Grand Final. RSL did it the hard way in a bid to play in the finals, getting towards the major round was always their aim, after that the best position would be third or fourth to contest elimination finals. They made it by winning the last four out of their past six minor round games and the big boost was defeating Murray Bridge in one of them. They have now won five straight to be where they are fixed. The Bridge Teams: Ben Traeger Sk. Paul Smart, Tony Treweren, Les Trewren. Bruce Attrill Sk. Peter Shilton, Tony Gill, Gerry Penta. Darren McIntosh Sk. Brian Leckie, Charlie Di Santo, Mike Ferris. RSL Teams: Mike Bristow Sk, Karen Kneebone, Samantha, Mammone, Ann Marie Kuchel. Jason Sipos Sk. Daryl Little, Michael Walker, Gillian Newell. Noel Kneebone Sk. Max Wilkin, Kerri. Bolt, Garry Daniel. This is a dead set across the river rivalry, that has all the hall marks of being a superb contest played in the right intensity between two sides that are longing for that elusive flag. The Bridge is in scintillating touch and primed for a big showing and the flag could be theirs. RSL however has gone one better than last season, and I am tipping they can straddle an extra step by four shots. Division Two Mannum V Bridge White These two have matched it pretty well for most of the minor round and have carried it into the major round. Of the past eight games Mannum chalked up five wins while Whites went one the better with six. They finished first and second but this time they are on neutral greens, so anything can happen between two very skilful sides and it is a Grand Final. Certainly the ingredients of a top class contest, with players involved, that could be easily slotted into a higher grade. Whites to get through a block buster with five shots to spare. Bridge White Teams: Mark Callery Sk. Les Maynard, Ian Zadow, Leo Liebelt. Brian Traeger Sk. Helen Linder, Maxine Stasinowski, Haydn Hein. Trevor Pevic Sk. Tom Griffiths, Judy Zadow, David Ratsch. Mannum Teams: Stephen Gregory Sk. Denise Barnes, Gaynor Pitcher, Marie Wachtel. Jerry Pannell, Pamela Bormann, Helen Wakefield, Trevor Dicker. Ian Windebank Sk. Dianne Leathers, Patricia Crowe, John McDiarmid Division Three Mannum Green V Mannum Gold These two are lining up against each other in two Grand Finals straight, last season Gold's were the dominant side. Now the pendulum has swung towards Greens, showing the strength of the club. Golds have picked up a bit recently but Greens will be favourites to top up what has been an outstanding season of bowls. Green Teams: Peter McAvaney Sk. Raelene Schache, Leanne Dicker, Jim Fenemore. Robert Hughes Sk. Everardis Lans, Dennis Hughes, Kaye Hall. Gold Teams: Phillip Mobbs Sk. Andrew Patterson, Conrad Harmer, Allan Cook. Pamela Eichler Sk. Brenda Thomas, Ian Begg, Riccardo Webste All Grand Final sides to be played at Karoonda this Saturday Good Bowling to All.

