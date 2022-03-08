news, local-news, golf, Michael Potts, Paul "Chainsaw" McCulloch, Murray Bridge Golf Club

A dangerous player on his day Paul "Chainsaw" McCulloch revved his game right up on the weekend and slashed his way to victory in the Slidetrack Awnings Stableford competition. Feeling his way through the front nine with a handy 18 points, he rocketed home with a flurry of three pointers to edge over the 40 point barrier and finish with a brilliant 41. It was pretty to watch, although not so attractive for his regular big punting playing partners who were out of pocket by day's end! With the greens having been lightly cored and sanded earlier in the week and also without having been mowed, players needed to adapt to the much slower than normal pace of them. Not to mention plenty of leaves also making life tricky on some of the greens. No such worries for hot "A" grade golfer Tyson Pratt who caressed his way to a magnificent 40 points off his seven handicap. A stunning effort considering the conditions. Wily left hander Luke Williams was runner up in the top division with a more than handy 38 points as he controlled his big right to left drives off the tee to perfection. It was a very good day for the Williams family with SOL (son of Luke) Shaun taking out the "B" grade by matching his dad's 38 point effort. Super Sid Robbins was a close runner up with 37. Jeff Smith has been down in the doldrums a bit lately with his golf but he is a player capable of flicking the switch at no notice. He did this on Saturday, duly winning the "C" grade with a much improved 37 point round. Young Josh Doyle is on a bit of a roll at the moment and he conjured up another good outing finishing with 36 points. Mike Vella, President Bolton and Malcolm Blight each scored 36 points to claim a ball. Blight is an amazing character. Having just turned 80, would you believe, and a golden oldie club member he still walks the course with ease and sets a tremendous example to younger members on how to look after oneself as the years march on. Dean Pearson and Grant Brightman shot 35 apiece and Neil "Dog" Rothe snuck in a mention with his all over the place 34 point round. Great to see new member and "C" grader Brock Freestone pick up the NTP on the long second hole. A hole regularly won by the long hitting "A" graders. "Chainsaw" McCulloch won the Pro comp for the best back nine with his blazing 23 points and good mate Terry Marsh picked up the Yabby for his delightful strike over the bunker on 17. Strap yourselves in for a Stroke round this Saturday long weekend!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/00e0e1ff-e196-4b81-87e3-62e0e6f3b826.jpg/r0_959_3120_2722_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg