Narrung Ferry temporarily closed

The Department for Infrastructure and Transport advises that as a result of high winds, the Narrung Ferry will be closed until further notice. An alternative crossing is: Meningie (downstream). The Department thanks ferry users for their patience. The Department will provide updates via Facebook and Twitter.

