High winds close Narrung Ferry temporarily

Local News
Narrung Ferry temporarily closed

The Department for Infrastructure and Transport advises that as a result of high winds, the Narrung Ferry will be closed until further notice.

An alternative crossing is: Meningie (downstream).

The Department thanks ferry users for their patience.

The Department will provide updates via Facebook and Twitter.

