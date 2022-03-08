Narrung Ferry temporarily closed

High winds close Narrung Ferry temporarily
Local News
The Department for Infrastructure and Transport advises that as a result of high winds, the Narrung Ferry will be closed until further notice.
An alternative crossing is: Meningie (downstream).
The Department thanks ferry users for their patience.
