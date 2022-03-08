Monarto Safari Park's new visitor centre will open March 25

news, local-news,

THE wild is calling. That is the tag-line Zoos SA is using for the opening of Monarto Safari Park's new visitor centre, set to open this month, March 25. It attracted the attention of the Premier, who toured the facility last month and the new facility is hoping to host more visitors than ever before, via a new entrance from Monarto Road. The new visitor centre project received $11.25m of funding from theFederal Government and $4.55m from the State Government towards a total $16.8m cost of building the new entry and visitor centre, with the Rural City of Murray Bridge contributing to the project through the construction of a new slip lane entry from Monarto Road. Zoos SA chief executive Elaine Bensted said the building was "absolutely stunning and fitting for such an exciting and inspiring place that is the wild home of the conservation of African and Australian animals". "The wait is over and now we can't wait to share our new Visitor Centre with our members and visitors," she said. "The new Visitor Centre will welcome more visitors than ever before yet still retain that spacious feeling that we love about Monarto. "The shop, cafe and play area all have that indoor yet outdoor feel and the view is simply spectacular. "For the first time, the Visitor Centre becomes a destination in its own right so we hope that locals will enjoy coming for a coffee, while enjoying the great view and kids' play space. "As an accessible to all site, we can't wait to welcome you. Please make sure to book online before visiting as we expect to be busy!" says Elaine. - Details: Book your visit to Monarto Safari Park at www.monartosafaripark.com.au/tickets.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/a1f3e2a2-5cd0-413e-9dba-5fdff4e1c9ad.jpeg/r219_3462_3941_5565_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg