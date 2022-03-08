news, local-news, Callum Harper, Angel Budarick, speedway, motorsport

Callum Harper is your 2022 South Australian Late Model Champion after a dominant display in the 30-lap feature event presented by Gunspray on Saturday night. Harper, having already won the Preliminary Feature on Night one and breaking his own 20-lap record by over 17 seconds in the process, also took out both of his heat races to start from pole for the feature event. The Tasmanian would finish a clear winner ahead of Victoria's Chevy Edwards in second, and Western Austalia's Michael Holmes in third. Peter Nicola, Shane Belk, Fiona Verhoeven and Mat Crimmins rounding out the Top 7 finishers. RACE RESULTS: 2022 Late Models SA Title Night 1 Heat 1: Heat 2: Heat 3: Heat 4: Preliminary Feature: Night 2 Heat 5: Heat 6: Heat 7: Heat 8: A Main: The March weekend also saw the running of the 2022 Australian Wingless Sprint Championship. After Covid-19 interrupted the 2021 running of the same event, it would be Mother Nature's turn to disrupt the 40 Lap Feature race from taking place, with up and to then what had been an excellent display of racing from the 81 entrants, representing all states of the country in the 2022 championship. In warm conditions, the Thursday afternoon practice event saw defending Australian champion Kyle Mock signal his intentions to the field early, setting the quickest lap time of 14.940, with Harry Ross also breaking the 15 second mark clocking 14.998. Night one of the championship then took place on the Friday night, seeing a grueling program of 21 races across the first three rounds of heats. Mock would carry his speed from Practice into Night one taking out Heat 18, with local entrant Nate Trewin driving superbly in Heat 17 to take almost a second off of the 10 lap record in a time of 2.20.654. But it would be young Rylan Furler topping the table on Night one with two Heat wins, seeing him start from P1 in the Preliminary Feature alongside Mock. With the inside start, Furler would use this to his advantage to hold the inside line into turn 1 and lead the opening lap ahead of Mock and Mitchell Broome. Daniel Storer starting from position four would sneak pass both Broome and Mock in the first five laps of the race, with Alex Ross also making up several positions early on. Furler would open up a handy lead, but D. Storer wouldn't let him get away, whittling down Furler's lead as the pair encountered lapped traffic in the final five laps. D. Storer would make a hard dive on the inside with three laps remaining, and was lucky to be able to re-correct his car without spinning, but this gave Furler the breathing room he needed to comfortable navigate the remaining two laps, with D. Storer crossing in second and Mock in third. The other Heat wins for Night one went to A. Ross, Jack McCarthy, Broome, Rhys Heinrich, Blake Walsh, Jason Bates, Travis Millar, Keke Falland, Tyson Martin, Joel Heinrich, Mark Blyton, Luke Weel, Brent Fox, D. Storer, Ryan Alexander, Troy Carey and Joel Chadwick. The field then re-assembled for Saturday, for Night two of the championship which would see the remaining round of heats, before the C and B-Mains to decide the final field for the 40 lap final. The last round of heats would see an inverted six format, going the way of R. Heinrich, Falland, Ross, Todd Hobson, Walsh, Robert Heard and Millar.With the Top 16 locked into the A-Main, the battle would be on to decide the final four starting positions. Cody Atkins would take out C-Main 1, transferring to B-Main 1 with Darryl Sloan, Chris James and Jamie McInnes, while Steven Hately would take out C-Main 2, with Jenna Kervers, Bronson Mauro and Jade Moule the other transferees. With only two qualifiers heading through from each of the B-Mains, drivers were battling hard for the final spots, with J. Heinrich and Jack McCarthy finishing 1 and 2 in B-Main 1, with a superb drive from James, who had transferred from the C-Main to finish third and just miss out on a qualifying spot. It would then come down to B-Main 2 to decide the final two spots, going the way of R. Heinrich and Matthew Kennedy. The A-Main would see Mock defend his title from the way he finished in 2020 from P1, alongside D. Storer, with Broome from P3 alongside Millar. Alexander, Falland, Weel, Furler, Chadwick, Ross, Hobson, Luke Storer, Brett Ireland, Bates, Matthew Symons and Blyton made up the rest of the automatic qualifiers from the Heats, along with the four transferees from the B-Mains. With the final field locked in for the championship decider, all 20 drivers then assembled on the race track for the pre-race introductions as final track preparations took place. The Best Presented for the championship was awarded to Matthew Tyler from the Tyler Bros Motorsport team for his immaculately presented S14. Then unbeknown to just about everyone, a light drizzle of rain would then start to fall, which would ultimately signal the end of the championship. While attempts were made on the night to organize to stage the final on the following Sunday morning, the required medical services were unable to be contacted on such short notice, and with no official rain date allocated for the event, in a major blow to all competitors and event organizers there would be no new champion decided for the 2022 running of the championship. Attention at Murray Bridge Speedway now turns to the Wingless Sprints 60 Lapper this Saturday night - march 12th, attracting a strong 40+ car field. The event will also see the running of the Sprintcars SA Final, plus demonstration runs from Classic Hot Rods/Stock Rods and Classic Super Modifieds. Tickets are on sale via www.speedwaytickets.com.au.

