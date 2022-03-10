Building on the future's passion for the Murray River

news, local-news, Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board, murray river, students

Murraylands students aged between 7-12 have been invited to learn all about the River Murray. A passion and interest in the environment is desired, but the information sessions from the Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board will give all the details on the beloved river. Youth Council (RMYC). Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board RMYC Coordinator, Ilyth Burton said for students to come along and listen to an overview of the RMYC program for 2022 and learn about current projects happening around your local areas. "Past RMYC members will be present to share their experiences," Ms Burton said. "Mitchell Kroemer, Callum Isaacs, Ceobahn Webber and Kirra Demtchuk recently completed traineeships at Calperum Station, working with the Calperum Indigenous Rangers and Ecology team. "Mitchell, Callum, Ceobahn, and Kirra have completed a Certificate 3 in Conservation and Ecosystem Management through Calperum Station's education program. "RMYC members learn environmental skills and gain valuable experience outside the classroom. "Members participate in full-day forums, including guest speakers and hands-on activities. Students have the opportunity to gain leadership skills, learn about career pathways and work on local projects." "Other exciting activities include field trips, camps and student presentations." Callum and Ceobahn have since started a Diploma in Conservation and Ecosystem Management undertaking a traineeship at Calperum Station, with Mitchell commencing a university degree in Environmental Science. Calperum Station Education Manager, Julie Robertson said the RMYC have provided a good base for our trainees, who have been able to bring the skills learnt into the workplace. "They are now continuing with their education, and well on their way to becoming ecologists," she said. "Callum, Kirra and Ceobahn were recently nominated for a Riverland and Mallee Vocational award. "Members of the RMYC are supported by a group of mentors including Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board staff, environmental experts, past members and teachers." The information sessions are a great opportunity for students and parents to come along and meet the returning members and mentors, participate in some fun activities and hear what the RMYC is all about. People wishing to find out more information are encouraged to come along to the free RMYC information sessions that will be held in the following locations: Murraylands Thursday, March 10 2020 4.00 pm-6.30 pm Swanport wetland, Murray Bridge. Registration is essential via Eventbrite.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/bf027957-2e08-49d2-bcf3-f57f07701b8f.jpg/r4_171_1828_1201_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg