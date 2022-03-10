Optus mobile base station at Mypolonga goes live

news, local-news,

MOBILE phone coverage has been improved in Mypolonga with as new Optus mobile base station switches on at Mypolonga. The area will benefit from improved mobile coverage thanks to the joint Federal and State Government Mobile Black Spot program and the funding of the new base station is part of a commitment by the State Government to address mobile black spots in South Australia through the $10 million Mobile Black Spot fund. Member for Hammond Adrian Pederick MP has welcomed the new mobile base station. "The new base station at Mypolonga along with others at Ettrick and Nildottie will fill a significant gap in mobile network coverage in the Murraylands," Mr Pederick said. "New base stations not only give better connectivity for the residents of Hammond but also for the many people travelling throughout the region."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/83ce556f-957e-45a3-8674-399553a92cc2_rotated_270.jpg/r104_2504_2808_4032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg