Port Adelaide Power hits the track at Tailem Bend

PORT Adelaide players were taken through their paces at the Tailem Bend Football Club oval on Thursday morning, March 10. The Power had visited The Bend Motorsport Park on Friday night before a training session on the Eagles' home deck. Tailem Bend Football Club president Tony Hughes welcomed the Power players and officials to Jaensch Park and spoke about the links between the two clubs and its current players and coaches. Scott Lycett's father Ron played for Tailem Bend while Matthew Lokan's family is synonymous with the Tailem Bend Football Club. Lokan also played a few games for the Tailem Bend Eagles post his AFL-SANFL playing career. Lokan - who played for Collingwood - is Port Adelaide's club's SANFL coach as well as an AFL development coach and last yeat qualified for Port Adelaide life membership thanks to his 11 years of service as a player and coach.

