South Eastern Freeway traffic operation a 'success'

A POLICE operation in the Murraylands last week has been heralded a success. Police from Murray Mallee Local Service Area, Hills Fleurieu Local Service Area and State Tactical Response Group, conducted a joint traffic operation on the South Eastern Freeway at Gifford Hill last week on Thursday afternoon, March 3, resulting in one arrest. The operation was a success with more than 500 breath tests conducted over a three hour period. SA Police wish to congratulate these drivers after not one person was recorded drink driving. One driver, a 23-year-old man, was arrested after he was stopped driving a stolen car with unassigned plates. Checks revealed he was also breaching his leaner licence conditions. The Smithfield man was charged with illegal use of a motor vehicle, three counts of breaching his licence conditions and driving with unassigned plated. He was bailed to appear in the Murray Bridge Magistrates Court on April 6.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/53e09dfb-b961-4e8c-819f-f175297061df.jpg/r1_0_298_168_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg