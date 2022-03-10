South Eastern Freeway traffic operation a 'success'
A POLICE operation in the Murraylands last week has been heralded a success.
Police from Murray Mallee Local Service Area, Hills Fleurieu Local Service Area and State Tactical Response Group, conducted a joint traffic operation on the South Eastern Freeway at Gifford Hill last week on Thursday afternoon, March 3, resulting in one arrest.
The operation was a success with more than 500 breath tests conducted over a three hour period.
SA Police wish to congratulate these drivers after not one person was recorded drink driving.
One driver, a 23-year-old man, was arrested after he was stopped driving a stolen car with unassigned plates.
Checks revealed he was also breaching his leaner licence conditions.
The Smithfield man was charged with illegal use of a motor vehicle, three counts of breaching his licence conditions and driving with unassigned plated.
He was bailed to appear in the Murray Bridge Magistrates Court on April 6.